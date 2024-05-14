How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to even the series at home as they host the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 of their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series on Tuesday night.

Vancouver took the opening game of this series, coming from a three-goal deficit to draw first blood.

Edmonton bounced back strongly in Game 2, winning 4-3 in overtime on Friday night to square the series at one game apiece.

After the series shifted to Edmonton, Vancouver pulled up early and held onto a 4-3 win to take a 2-1 series lead while regaining home-ice advantage back.

Will the Canucks take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series or will Edmonton level things up before heading back west for Game 5?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 between Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks takes place at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The game will begin at 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Panthers vs. Bruins NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

C Adam Henrique (lower body) and C Leon Draisaitl (back) feature on the Oilers' injury report, both listed as questionable ahead of Game 4.

The Oilers imploded in Game 1 and gave up a lot of goals quickly in Game 3. Still, they have enough weaponry to even things up. Connor McDavid has carried over his form in the playoffs. He has two goals and 15 assists in the playoffs.

Leon Draisaitl also has been solid. He has scored seven goals and has 11 assists this year in the postseason, enough for 18 points. Meanwhile, goals have been coming from Zach Hyman here in the playoffs with nine goals and two assists.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is expected to be back between the pipes. He has been poor in the series so far. He's faced more than 20 shots just once in the series, yet has allowed 12 goals. So far, Skinner has conceded 12 goals from 58 shots, only good for a lowly .793 save percentage.

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko is listed week-to-week with a knee injury and may not suit up for this series against Edmonton. He'll be missed as Edmonton's offense is one of the best in the league and clicking well. After a poor Game 1 and 2, Arturs Silovs was much better in Game 3, stopping 42 of 45 shots faced.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other four times this season with Vancouver winning all four matchups.