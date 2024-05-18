How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Vancouver Canucks will look punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final with a victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of their NHL Playoffs second round best-of-seven series on Saturday night.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Saturday, May 18, 2024 Time 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 between Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks takes place at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The game will begin at 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Oilers vs. Canucks NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Adam Henrique (ankle) is dealing with a lower-body injury and isn't expected to feature in Game 6, listed as day-to-day on their injury report.

The Oilers need to find a way to continue to fire a high volume of shots on target to get the win in this one. Connor McDavid has continued to perform well in the playoffs. He has two goals and 16 assists in the playoffs, with a goal and ten assists on the power play. Leon Draisaitl has also been in fine form. He has eight goals and 13 assists in the playoffs this season, for a total of 21 points.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 32 saves for Edmonton, who was outshot 35-23, in the loss. He will be the likely starter in between the pipes for this one.

Vancouver Canucks

Tucker Poolman is currently sidelined with a head injury, having not featured this season.

Vancouver will need a massive performance from Arturs Silovs in Game 6. Edmonton is going the throw everything they can at the Canucks net, meaning it will be a busy night for Silovs. If he can stay calm, cool and collected like he has all postseason, Vancouver could be on their way to the Western Conference Final.

Brock Boeser has been the standout offensive player for the Canucks so far in the playoffs. He leads the team with seven playoff goals and has five assists, giving him a total of 12 points.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other four times this season with Vancouver winning all four matchups.