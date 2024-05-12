How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Vancouver Canucks (1-1) are on the road as they square off with the Edmonton Oilers (1-1) in the province of Alberta for Game 3 of their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday night.

Vancouver, who had home-ice advantage, took the opening game of this series, coming back from a three-goal hole to beat Edmonton 5-4 and draw first blood.

The Oilers were one of the best teams in NHL for much of the regular season but failed to catch Vancouver at the top in the Pacific Division.

They came dangerously close to going down 2-0 in the series, trailing 3-2 into the third period of Game 2. However, a Connor McDavid goal levelled things up, and then McDavid turned provider with an assist on Evan Bouchard's winner.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Sunday, May 12, 2024 Time 9:30pm ET/ 6:30pm PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks live on TBS. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

C Adam Henrique (lower body) and C Leon Draisaitl (back) both feature on the Oilers' injury report, both listed as questionable ahead of Game 3.

Goaltender Marc Skinner struggled in game one of round two, conceding five goals on 24 shots faced.

He performed well enough to help the Oilers level the series in game two, allowing three goals on 19 shots against Vancouver.

Connor McDavid leads the team in the playoffs with 17 points. Leon Draisaitl is close second with 16 points in the playoffs. Zach Hyman leads the team with nine goals in the playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver knocked out the Predators in six games in Round One, despite not having starting netminder, Thatcher Demko.

Demko is listed week-to-week with a knee injury and may not suit up for this series against Edmonton. He will be missed as Edmonton' offense is one of the best in the league and is clicking.

Back-up Goaltender Arturs Silovs was not at his best in game one against Edmonton, allowing four goals on just 18 shots faced but he escaped criticism and still got the win.

Silvos once again struggled against the Oilers in game two, allowing four goals in a loss. Brock Boeser leads the Canucks in the playoffs with five goals so far.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other five times this season with Vancouver winning four games.