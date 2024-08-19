How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Vancouver Canucks in an electrifying NHL preseason game on September 30, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

Overall, the Edmonton Oilers are 2–3–0, and they are 2–1-0 at home. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, are 2–2-0, and they are 0-2-0 away.

The Oilers are ranked 15th in penalty kill percentage, with a 79.5% success rate, and the Canucks are ranked 17th, with a 79.1% success rate. This means that neither team has a clear edge when they are short-handed.

However, the Oilers have a small edge in the face-off circle. They win 53.2% of face-offs, which is fifth in the league, while the Canucks only win 52.1%, which is eighth in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Vancouver Canucks in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 30, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Canada.

Date September 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks team news

Edmonton Oilers team news and players to watch

Stuart Skinner has an excellent 36-16-5 record, and a 2.62 goals-against average (GAA), with a .905 save percentage (SV%), and 2 shutouts.

Calvin Pickard has a 12-7-1 record, and a 2.45 GAA, including a .909 SV%, and one shutout in a smaller sample size.

Connor McDavid is still a dominant force on offense. He scored 132 points and had 100 assists.

Edmonton Oilers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evander Kane Abdomen Out

Vancouver Canucks team news and players to watch

Thatcher Demko has a 35-14-2 record, with a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA), an impressive .918 save percentage (SV%), and 5 shutouts.

Kevin Lankinen is a good backup goalie with an 11-6-0 record, and a 2.82 goals-against average, with a .908 save percentage, and one shutout.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki has added to their offensive promise by scoring one goal and setting up two assists, giving him three points and showing that he can make a difference.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Teddy Blueger Lower body injury Day-to-Day Dakota Joshua Cancer Out

Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record

After their last five games against each other, the Edmonton Oilers possess the upper hand. They've won three of those five games. The last time these two teams faced was on May 21, 2024, the Oilers barely beat the Canucks 3-2.

The previous time, on May 19, 2024, they easily beat them 5-1. But the Canucks have proven they may serve by beating the Braves 3-2 on May 17, 2024, and 4-3 on May 13, 2024. Based on this past, the Oilers may feel good about this game, but the Canucks have shown they can maintain it close and even win.

Both teams have shown they can take advantage of chances against each other, so this game should be very close, maybe with only one goal between them.

Date Results May 21, 2024 Oilers 3-2 Canucks May 19, 2024 Oilers 5-1 Canucks May 17, 2024 Canucks 3-2 Oilers May 15, 2024 Oilers 3-2 Canucks May 13, 2024 Canucks 4-3 Oilers

