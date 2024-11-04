How to watch today's Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Texas Longhorns (0-0) will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, with the season opener set to air on TNT.

In their final year competing in the Big 12, the Longhorns held their own, finishing seventh in a strong conference that ultimately earned them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They made it to the Second Round before bowing out, and most of the key players from that tournament run have since departed from Austin.

The Buckeyes have appointed Jake Diebler as their head coach. After taking over as interim head coach on February 14 last season, Diebler now enters his first full season aiming to elevate the program’s performance. Ohio State missed out on the NCAA Tournament in both of the last two seasons, and Diebler will look to steer the team back to prominence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Monday, November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns live on:

National TV channel : TNT

: Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Ohio State experienced significant roster turnover from last season, but they're returning a key player in Bruce Thornton, who averaged 15.7 points and 4.8 assists per game. The Buckeyes have also brought in some impactful transfers, with Meechie Johnson Jr. as perhaps the most notable. Johnson was a reliable contributor for South Carolina last year and is expected to play a crucial role in Ohio State’s lineup.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

The Texas Longhorns lost some of their top scorers, including Max Abmas and Dylan Disu, who both moved to the G-League, while Tyrese Hunter transferred to Memphis and Dillon Mitchell joined Cincinnati. Despite these exits, Texas is reloaded and now ranked 19th in the nation, thanks to their revamped roster. The transfer portal was instrumental in reshaping the team, and they also landed Tre Johnson, the country’s fifth-highest-ranked freshman. Standing at 6ft 6in with athleticism and a sharp shooting touch, Johnson is projected as the 13th pick in NBADraft.net’s mock draft.

Johnson will be joined by seasoned transfers, including backcourt standout Tramon Mark (16.2 PPG at Arkansas) and Jordan Pope (17.6 PPG at Oregon State). Texas also added two transfers from Indiana State, Jayson Kent (13.5 PPG) and Julian Larry (11.0 PPG, 4.8 APG), bolstering both their offense and veteran presence on the court.