How to watch today's Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-4) will aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (11-2), who come into this matchup on a six-game tear. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 3, 2025, airing on FOX.

The Spartans head into Columbus on a roll, having secured victories in their first two Big Ten games and closing out non-conference play with a dominant 80-62 triumph over Western Michigan on Monday. With their sights set on capturing their first Big Ten crown since 2019, Michigan State looks to keep their momentum alive.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, capped off their non-conference slate with an emphatic 103-83 win over Indiana State on Sunday. The victory not only boosted Ohio State to a 9-4 record but also solidified their dominance at home this season, improving to 7-1 at the Schottenstein Center.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Michigan State Spartans NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Friday, January 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

For Ohio State, a scorching second half helped them cruise to a commanding win over Indiana State. The Buckeyes shot nearly 56% for the game, including a red-hot 60% after halftime. Leading the charge was guard Bruce Thornton, who erupted for a career-high 33 points. Thornton has now scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games and added a season-high six rebounds and three assists. Ques Glover chipped in with 15 points and five assists, while Devin Royal and Aaron Bradshaw each tallied 13 points. Freshman John Mobley Jr. rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points and three assists. On the defensive end, Ohio State turned up the pressure, recording a season-best 11 steals and forcing 19 turnovers from the Sycamores.

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

In their latest outing, the Spartans were propelled by senior guard Jaden Akins, who dropped a team-best 18 points, 14 of which came in the opening half. His scoring surge helped Michigan State take a 13-point lead into halftime. Center Carson Cooper posted a career-high 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, while fellow big man Szymon Zapala added eight points and led the game with nine boards. Michigan State shot an efficient 50% from the floor, with their bench providing a massive boost by contributing 41 points. On the glass, the Spartans outrebounded Western Michigan 37-30, though they struggled with a season-high 17 turnovers.