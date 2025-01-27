How to watch today's Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa State Hawkeyes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Iowa State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-7) aim to snap a five-game road losing skid as they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8) on Monday night at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hawkeyes managed to halt their three-game losing streak on Friday with a nail-biting 75-74 triumph over Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa had four players score in double figures in the close-fought contest, marking their third single-digit win in seven attempts this season. The victory brought their overall record to 13-7.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes return to Columbus riding a wave of confidence after an impressive 73-70 road victory over 11th-ranked Purdue on Tuesday night. In their fifth straight one-possession game, Ohio State ended Purdue's 26-game home win streak. This hard-fought win elevated the Buckeyes to an 11-8 record on the year.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa State Hawkeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa State Hawkeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Monday, January 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa State Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa State Hawkeyes on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

On the Ohio State side, the team displayed resilience after trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half. They tightened up their defense and took control after the break. Micah Parrish stole the show, putting up a career-high 22 points, with 17 of those coming in the second half. Devin Royal returned from injury to contribute 16 points and six boards.

Bruce Thornton showcased his all-around game with 11 points, six rebounds, and a team-leading five assists. The Buckeyes were highly efficient, shooting 53% from the field and matching Iowa’s 47% from three-point range. They also managed to out-rebound Purdue 28-26 while holding the Boilermakers to just 33% shooting from deep.

Iowa State Hawkeyes team news & key performers

For Iowa, Owen Freeman and Drew Thelwell spearheaded the offense against Penn State, each posting 16 points. Freeman also hauled in a game-high nine rebounds. Josh Dix chipped in with 11 points and dished out a career-best eight assists, while Payton Sandfort added 10 points and snagged seven rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot an impressive 50% from the floor and a sharp 47% from beyond the arc.