How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers to start a thrilling NBA Summer League battle on July 18, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET.

The Pacers have scored a lot more points than the Nuggets—95.7 points per game on average vs. 75 points per game for the Nuggets.

The Pacers have 40.7 rebounds per game, which is more than the Nuggets' 34.7.

The difference continues in assists, with the Pacers getting 21.7 per game and the Nuggets only 15.3.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers will occur on July 18, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2024 Time 4:30 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers live on the ESPN 2 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Denver Nuggets Team News

Top scorer Julian Strawther averages 28.5 points per game.

Jalen Pickett has helped the offense with 3.7 assists and DaRon Holmes II averages seven rebounds.

Parker Braun added one block to the team's overall performance.

Indiana Pacers Team News

On offense, Jarace Walker averages 19.7 points per game.

Oscar Tshiebwe wins the glass with 10.7 rebounds per game, showing his paint strength.

Kendall Brown's 1.33 blocks and Tristen Newton's 5.7 assists help the team's scoring.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matchups: