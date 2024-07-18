How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers to start a thrilling NBA Summer League battle on July 18, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET.
The Pacers have scored a lot more points than the Nuggets—95.7 points per game on average vs. 75 points per game for the Nuggets.
The Pacers have 40.7 rebounds per game, which is more than the Nuggets' 34.7.
The difference continues in assists, with the Pacers getting 21.7 per game and the Nuggets only 15.3.
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time
The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers will occur on July 18, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|July 18, 2024
|Time
|4:30 pm ET
|Arena
|Thomas & Mack Center
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers live on the ESPN 2 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Denver Nuggets Team News
Top scorer Julian Strawther averages 28.5 points per game.
Jalen Pickett has helped the offense with 3.7 assists and DaRon Holmes II averages seven rebounds.
Parker Braun added one block to the team's overall performance.
Indiana Pacers Team News
On offense, Jarace Walker averages 19.7 points per game.
Oscar Tshiebwe wins the glass with 10.7 rebounds per game, showing his paint strength.
Kendall Brown's 1.33 blocks and Tristen Newton's 5.7 assists help the team's scoring.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jan 24, 2024
|Pacers 109-114 Nuggets
|Jan 15, 2024
|Nuggets 117-109 Pacers
|Jan 21, 2023
|Nuggets 134-111 Pacers
|Nov 10, 2022
|Pacers 119-122 Nuggets
|Mar 31, 2022
|Pacers 118-125 Nuggets