How to watch and live stream Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final clash: Head-to-head, TV channel, and start time

Defending Olympic tennis gold medallist Novak Djokovic from Serbia is set to take on Spain's four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles quarter-finals of the 2025 Australian Open on Tuesday.

A bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Djokovic stands atop the men's Grand Slam leaderboard with a record-breaking 24 titles, including a remarkable 10 Australian Open crowns. His most recent triumph at Melbourne Park came in 2023, when he defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-5) in the championship match.

In this year's campaign, the 37-year-old dispatched 24th seed Jiri Lehecka of Czechia in the fourth round, sealing a 6-3, 6-4, 7(7)-6(4) victory. On his way to the quarter-finals, Djokovic has surrendered only two sets, showcasing his characteristic dominance.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz is still chasing his maiden Australian Open title. The 21-year-old Spaniard has exited in the quarter-finals in the past two editions of the tournament but has already claimed one French Open, two Wimbledon titles, and a US Open in his blossoming career.

In the fourth round, Alcaraz advanced courtesy of a walkover after leading Great Britain's 15th seed Jack Draper 7-5, 6-1 before Draper was forced to retire. Prior to this, the young Spaniard dropped just one set during his third-round match against Portugal's Nuno Borges, reinforcing his strong form en route to the quarters.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final clash: Date and start time

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will lock head-to-head in a highly anticipated 2025 Australian Open game on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 4:10 am ET/1:10 am PT at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Date Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:10 am ET/1:10 am PT Venue Rod Laver Arena Location Melbourne, Australia

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-head

Seeded seventh at the 2025 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has faced Carlos Alcaraz seven times in their careers, with the Serbian holding a narrow 4-3 advantage in their head-to-head battles.

The last time these two heavyweights locked horns was in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Djokovic clinched gold with a hard-fought straight-sets victory, winning 7(7)-6(3), 7(7)-6(2) over Alcaraz. For the 21-year-old, an Olympic silver medal and a growing list of major titles underline his potential, even as the Australian Open remains elusive.