How to watch today's Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs UConn Huskies NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The UConn Huskies (8-0) aim to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games as they travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) on Thursday at Purcell Pavilion.

Although Connecticut has historically dominated this rivalry, Notre Dame has turned the tide in recent matchups, securing back-to-back wins in convincing fashion. Last season, Hannah Hidalgo lit up the scoreboard with 34 points against the Huskies, drawing defenders and opening opportunities for Maddy Westbeld, who quietly tallied 23 points. The Irish cruised to an 82-67 victory.

In their most recent outing, the Huskies dismantled Louisville on Saturday with an 85-52 win. Sarah Strong led the charge, dropping a team-best 21 points, along with three assists and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, the Irish are riding high off a dominant 93-62 victory over Syracuse on Sunday, where Sonia Citron starred with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

This matchup promises to be another compelling chapter in a storied rivalry, with both teams showcasing star players in top form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. UConn Huskies NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs UConn Huskies NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and UConn Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Thursday, December 12, 2024. Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the UConn Huskies live on:

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs UConn Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

In a battle of dynamic backcourts that may neutralize each other, attention will shift to Notre Dame's standout freshman Kate Koval and seasoned graduate transfer Liatu King, who will square off against UConn's Sarah Strong and Ice Brady in a key frontcourt matchup.

Notre Dame is lighting up the scoreboard this season, averaging 85.8 points per game, which ranks 14th nationally. Defensively, the Fighting Irish allow 63.0 points per game, placing them 176th in the country. With their high-octane offense, Notre Dame is outscoring opponents by a remarkable margin, putting up 36.3 more points per game than the Huskies typically concede. They're also efficient from beyond the arc, averaging 7.3 made three-pointers per game, a mark that places them 84th in college basketball.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Connecticut boasts a star-studded lineup, headlined by Paige Bueckers, a proven All-American, and rising freshman standout Sarah Strong. This season, Bueckers has been a consistent force, averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, Strong has quickly made her mark, earning BIG EAST Player of the Week honors after delivering consecutive 20+ point performances and grabbing 15 rebounds across two games. The Huskies also excel as a unit, leading the nation with a stellar 51.8% shooting accuracy.

However, UConn may be without a key contributor, as regular starter Azzi Fudd is expected to miss the game due to a knee sprain sustained last weekend against Louisville. Before exiting that matchup, Fudd was on fire, scoring 18 points in just 18 minutes.