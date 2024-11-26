How to watch today's Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs Rutgers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) are set to clash in the Players Era Festival - Impact Tournament on Tuesday night, with a spot in the next round at stake. The game is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Rutgers comes into this matchup looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss in their previous game. Facing Kennesaw State on the road, the Scarlet Knights found themselves in a 44-26 hole at halftime. Although they mounted a spirited second-half comeback, they ultimately fell short, losing by two points.

Notre Dame also had a rough outing in their last game, falling to Elon despite a strong offensive performance. The Fighting Irish scored 77 points, but their defensive struggles allowed Elon to post 84 points, handing Notre Dame a seven-point defeat. Markus Burton had an impressive showing, contributing 25 points, five assists, and two rebounds, while Braeden Shrewsberry added 22 points, four assists, and two boards.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish and the Scarlet Knights will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights live on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Notre Dame, on the other hand, has also averaged 68.4 points allowed per game but struggled defensively against Elon. Alongside Burton and Shrewsberry's offensive output, Matt Allocco contributed eight points and four rebounds. The Fighting Irish will need to shore up their defense significantly to improve their chances in this matchup.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

For Rutgers, Dylan Harper led the way with 21 points and nine assists in their previous game. Ace Bailey chipped in 15 points, and Emmanuel Ogbole added 10 points to the effort. The Scarlet Knights have shown defensive promise, allowing an average of 68 points per game this season. However, they surrendered 79 points in their latest loss, a performance they’ll need to tighten up to secure a win.