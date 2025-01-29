How to watch today's Northwestern Wildcats vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Northwestern vs Rutgers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Big Ten rivals square off on Wednesday night as the Northwestern Wildcats (12-8) play host to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET.

Rutgers comes into this matchup looking to snap a two-game skid after falling 81-74 to No. 8 Michigan State last Saturday at Madison Square Garden. That loss followed an 80-72 setback at Penn State on Monday, which halted a brief two-game winning streak over Nebraska and UCLA.

The Scarlet Knights have been dominant at home, posting an 8-2 record at Jersey Mike’s Arena, but their road struggles continue, sitting at just 2-8 away from home.

Meanwhile, Northwestern stands at 12-8 overall with a 3-6 mark in Big Ten action. The Wildcats have been nearly unbeatable at Welsh-Ryan Arena, boasting a 10-1 record at home this season.

Over the past two years, they’ve gone an impressive 25-3 in their own building. Since Rutgers last won in Evanston on Jan. 11, 2023, Northwestern has been dominant at home, posting a 30-5 record in their last 35 games at the venue.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Date and tip-off time

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Welsh-Ryan Arena Location Evanston, Illinois

How to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Northwestern Wildcats vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Northwestern Wildcats team news & key performers

Nick Martinelli has been a scoring machine for Northwestern, putting up 19.8 points per game—second-best in the Big Ten. He also leads the league in minutes per game, logging an exhausting 39.3 per contest in conference play. Brooks Barnhizer has been another key contributor, averaging 17.6 points per game (eighth in the Big Ten) while leading the Wildcats with 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

For Rutgers, Ace Bailey has been the go-to guy in conference play, averaging 20.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game—both ranking third among all Big Ten players. His teammate, Dylan Harper, contributes 18.6 points per game (41st nationally, fourth in the Big Ten), though injuries and illness have limited his production in conference games, where he averages 12.8 points per contest. Bailey has accounted for 29% of Rutgers’ scoring in Big Ten play, while he and Harper have combined for 45% of the team’s total points.

Offensively, Rutgers is putting up 76.5 points per game, a significant improvement under head coach Steve Pikiell, whose teams have traditionally struggled to reach the 70-point mark. The last time Rutgers averaged more than 70 points per game for a full season was in 2013-14 (71.1 ppg), and that remains the only instance since 2001-02.