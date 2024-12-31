How to watch today's Northwestern Wildcats vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Northwestern vs Oregon NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Oregon women's basketball team (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) wraps up its first Big Ten road stretch on Tuesday with a noon PT matchup against Northwestern (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.

Both teams are in search of their first conference win of the season after suffering defeats on Saturday. The Ducks were edged out in a defensive showdown against Illinois, falling 64-59, while the Wildcats endured a 90-71 loss to Washington on their home court.

This will mark the fourth meeting between the two programs and the first since Oregon's commanding 100-57 victory in last season’s opener. The Ducks hold a 2-1 edge in the all-time series, including a 1-0 record in Evanston.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Ducks lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Welsh-Ryan Arena Location Evanston, Illinois

How to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Ducks live on:

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren't sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Northwestern Wildcats vs Oregon Ducks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Northwestern Wildcats team news & key performers

Northwestern enters Tuesday’s game following a 90-71 setback to Washington in its Big Ten home debut. The Wildcats have dropped two of their last three games after winning five of their previous six.

Northwestern boasts four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Grace Sullivan, who is putting up 11.3 points per game. Taylor Williams (11.0 PPG), Caleigh Walsh (10.8 PPG), and Melannie Daley (10.2 PPG) round out the team’s offensive core. Williams also leads the Wildcats on the boards, averaging 9.5 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the Big Ten. Carolina Lau is a standout playmaker, topping the conference in assists per game with 6.4 and placing ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.13.

As a unit, Northwestern sits at the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring offense (67.0 PPG), field goal percentage (43.3%), and rebound margin (-0.8). They also rank 17th in scoring defense, allowing 69.3 points per game. However, the Wildcats excel in ball movement, ranking 18th nationally with 18.6 assists per contest.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

In their inaugural Big Ten road contest and first true away game of the season, Oregon battled Illinois in a seesaw affair but ultimately came up short. The Ducks erased a 12-point deficit to seize a four-point lead early in the final quarter. The fourth quarter featured six lead changes before the Fighting Illini secured the win.

Nani Falatea shined for Oregon, coming off the bench to score a season-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting. She delivered five straight points to open the fourth quarter, helping the Ducks regain their first lead since the opening period. Deja Kelly added 14 points, putting her just two points shy of reaching the 2,000-point milestone for her career. With her next basket, Kelly will become the 10th active player in the nation to achieve this feat.