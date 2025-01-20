How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University: Live Stream 2025 Beanpot Championship, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Northeastern vs. Boston University 2025 Beanpot Championship, stream, TV and more

The historic Women's Beanpot Tournament concludes as defending champion Northeastern faces Boston University in the championship game at Matthews Arena, marking the 46th edition of this prestigious Boston hockey tradition.

Game Details

Northeastern and Boston University will lock horns in a highly anticipated women's college hockey championship game on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Matthews Arena Location Boston, MA TV Channels NESN Live Stream Fubo (Watch for free!)

Expected Lineups

No. 3 Northeastern Huskies:

Overall Record: 14-8-1

Hockey East: 10-6-1

Seeking their 20th Beanpot title

Led by Skylar Irving’s 19 points

No. 7 Boston University Terriers:

Overall Record: 14-7-1

Hockey East: 11-4-1

Looking for first Beanpot title since 2019

Julia Shaunessy leads team with 14 points

How to Watch

The championship game will air live on NESN with play-by-play announcer Tom Caron and Olympic gold medalist AJ Mleczko providing analysis. The consolation game between Harvard and Boston College begins at 4:30 pm ET.

This marks the third straight year these cross-town rivals have met in the Beanpot championship, with Northeastern winning the previous two meetings. The Huskies aim to continue their recent tournament dominance while the Terriers look to snap their rival's winning streak in one of women's college hockey's most prestigious events.

