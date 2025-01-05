How to watch today's North Carolina vs Notre Dame NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Two red-hot teams are set to collide as the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2) welcome the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-2) to Chapel Hill on Sunday.

The Tar Heels are aiming to extend their dominance over Notre Dame, having defeated the Fighting Irish in each of the past two seasons. Their last meeting at Carmichael Arena saw UNC topple then-No. 4 Notre Dame with a 60-50 victory.

North Carolina returns home riding the momentum of a 69-60 road triumph over Miami, marking the Tar Heels’ first win in Coral Gables since 2015. The victory also gave UNC its second consecutive ACC road opener win.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame enters the matchup as one of the nation's elite, boasting three victories over top-five opponents this season. Known for their deadly accuracy from deep, the Fighting Irish lead Division I women’s basketball in three-point shooting with a 42.9% conversion rate, averaging 8.6 made triples per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina vs Notre Dame NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Tar Heels and the Fighting Irish will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, Jan. 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Carmichael Arena Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tar Heels and the Fighting Irish live on:

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

In their win over Miami, UNC controlled the pace and stifled the Hurricanes’ offense, coming away with a nine-point victory. Maria Gakdeng led the charge with a season-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards.

Alyssa Ustby chipped in with a double-double, tallying 19 points and a team-high 13 rebounds, marking her fifth double-double of the campaign. Meanwhile, Indya Nivar contributed 11 points and handed out a career-best five assists, rounding out a well-rounded team performance.

On the defensive side, North Carolina has been a force to be reckoned with, ranking among the top 25 nationally in several key categories. The Tar Heels top the ACC and rank 13th in the nation by holding opponents to just 34.4% shooting from the field.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

All-American guard Hannah Hidalgo remains the centerpiece of Notre Dame’s offense, ranking second nationally with an impressive 26.0 points per game. She also leads the nation with 4.08 steals per game, underscoring her impact on both ends of the floor.