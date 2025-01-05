How to watch today's Oklahoma vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Lady Vols return to Knoxville on Sunday to host their first home SEC game of the season, taking on Oklahoma at the Food City Center to continue their conference campaign.

No. 15 Tennessee (13-0, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a convincing 91-78 win against Texas A&M in College Station. Meanwhile, No. 9 Oklahoma (12-2, 0-1 SEC) fell short in its SEC debut, losing by seven points to No. 5 Texas at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Sunday's clash features two teams that thrive on a fast-paced style of play. Earlier this season, when Tennessee faced Florida State, head coach Kim Caldwell anticipated a high-octane contest. While that matchup turned out to be slower than expected, the Lady Vols still edged the Seminoles in a narrow 79-77 victory.

This time, Tennessee and Oklahoma's offensive similarities promise an electrifying showdown. Both squads prioritize pace and spacing, with the Sooners averaging 80.7 possessions per 40 minutes, just behind the Lady Vols' 82.1 possessions, according to Her Hoop Stats.

The Lady Vols lead the nation in scoring with an impressive 98.2 points per game, while Oklahoma ranks sixth at 90.3 points per outing. Fans can expect a potential shootout, as Tennessee averages 12.2 three-pointers per game compared to Oklahoma’s 8.6.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Sooners and the Volunteers will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, Jan. 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Food City Center Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Oklahoma vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sooners and the Volunteers live on:

National TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Rebecca Lobo (analyst) will have the call for ESPN.

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma vs Tennessee Volunteers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Oklahoma has a fully fit squad for this matchup. The Sooners have transformed offensively this season with the addition of Raegan Beers, who transferred from Oregon State. The 6-foot-4 center has been a dominant presence, averaging 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Alongside Skylar Vann, Beers forms a powerful frontcourt duo that has helped Oklahoma excel on the offensive boards, averaging 50.5 rebounds per game. This poses a significant test for Tennessee, which has shown inconsistency in defensive rebounding throughout the season.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Tennessee’s roster remains largely intact, with Kaiya Wynn, sidelined since October with a season-ending injury, being the only unavailable player.

The Lady Vols kicked off SEC play with a hard-fought victory at Reed Arena, a venue where they had struggled in recent years, winning just once in their last six visits. Texas native Jewel Spear stole the spotlight, drilling six of eight shots from beyond the arc to record a season-high 20 points. Also contributing double figures were Talaysia Cooper (16 points), Ruby Whitehorn (15), and Zee Spearman (14). Samara Spencer orchestrated the offense with eight assists while committing just one turnover.