How to watch today's North Carolina vs Florida State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 13 North Carolina women's basketball wraps up its week at home with a Sunday showdown against one of the most electrifying offenses in the nation, Florida State, at Carmichael Arena.

The Tar Heels come into this matchup riding a five-game winning streak after a commanding 76-51 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday. Lexi Donarski led the charge with 17 points, showcasing her consistency from deep. Meanwhile, Florida State impressed in their most recent outing, defeating Miami (FL) 88-66 last Sunday, with Ta’Niya Latson pouring in 30 points alongside two assists and three rebounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina vs Florida State NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina vs Florida State: Date and tip-off time

The Tar Heels and Seminoles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, January 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Carmichael Arena Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina vs Florida State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tar Heels and the Seminoles on:

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to North Carolina vs Florida State play-by-play commentary on radio

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

North Carolina will aim to extend their streak to six games while celebrating their annual Alumni Day, hosting several former players at Carmichael Arena. Donarski has been on fire from beyond the arc, draining five three-pointers in each of her last three games. She also boasts a remarkable 28-game streak with at least one made triple. As a team, the Tar Heels shot a sizzling 56.6% from the floor against Wake Forest, their highest shooting percentage in an ACC game this season.

Florida State Seminoles team news & key performers

The challenge for the Tar Heels is monumental, as they face a Seminoles squad that boasts one of the most potent offenses in the country. Florida State ranks second nationally in scoring, averaging 92.0 points per game and outpacing their opponents by an average of 23.2 points per contest. The Seminoles hold an overall record of 15-4, including a 5-2 mark in ACC play.

At the forefront of Florida State’s high-octane attack is Ta’Niya Latson, a four-time ACC Player of the Week. She leads the nation in scoring, averaging 26.6 points per game overall and 27.3 in conference matchups. On the defensive end, Makayla Timpson anchors the team, ranking second nationally and leading the ACC with 3.05 blocks per game. Timpson also tops the conference with 11 double-doubles this season, showcasing her dominance on both ends of the floor.