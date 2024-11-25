How to watch today's North Carolina vs Dayton Flyers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina versus Dayton NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The stage is set for an opening-round clash in a college basketball tournament set amidst an island paradise, as an Atlantic 10 contender squares off against an ACC powerhouse.

The Dayton Flyers will lock horns with the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night in the Maui Invitational. The victor will move on to the semifinals, while the losing team will drop into the consolation bracket.

The Flyers are coming off a commanding 74-53 home victory over New Mexico State last Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels secured an 87-69 road win over Hawaii on Friday night. Both teams enter this matchup looking to keep their momentum alive in paradise.

North Carolina vs Dayton Flyers: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina and the Dayton Flyers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Date Monday, November 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT Venue Lahaina Civic Center Location Maui, Hawaii

How to watch North Carolina vs Dayton Flyers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina and the Dayton Flyers live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

North Carolina team news & key performers

For North Carolina, RJ Davis has been the centerpiece, averaging 17.8 points and 4.5 assists per game. Elliott Cadeau follows closely with 16 points and 6.8 assists, while Seth Trimble (15 points) and Jalen Washington (10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds) also contribute significantly. Key depth players like Ian Jackson, Jae’Lyn Withers, Ven-Allen Lubin, Cade Tyson, and Drake Powell will be crucial for head coach Hubert Davis in this showdown.

Dayton Flyers team news & key performers

In Dayton's most recent win, Nate Santos led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds. The Flyers are averaging 77 points per game (186th nationally) while pulling down 39 rebounds and dishing out 18 assists per contest. Defensively, Dayton has been impressive, allowing just 60 points per game—ranking them 23rd in scoring defense.

Enoch Cheeks leads the Flyers' offense with 15 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while Zed Key adds 12 points per contest. Key contributors also include Nate Santos (11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds), Malachi Smith (10 points, 5.6 assists), and role players like Javon Bennett, Amael L’Etang, Isaac Jack, Jacob Conner, Posh Alexander, Hamad Mousa, and Jalun Simon. As a team, Dayton is shooting an efficient 48.7% from the field this season.