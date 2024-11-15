How to watch today's North Carolina Tar Heels vs Connecticut Huskies NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Connecticut NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 2 UConn women's basketball team (2-0) will face its first-ranked matchup of the season when they square off against No. 14 North Carolina (3-0) on Friday at 6 pm ET at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina.

UConn (2-0) has opened the season with commanding wins over Boston University and South Florida. Though a couple of key players, Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin, remain on the injured list, the Huskies still hold the No. 2 national ranking, powered by standout Paige Bueckers (17.5 points and 4.0 assists per game) and promising freshman forward Sarah Strong.

The Huskies have been remarkably accurate, topping the charts with a 60% shooting rate from the field. While their defense has been solid, they now face a stiffer challenge against the No. 14-ranked UNC Tar Heels.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. the Connecticut Huskies NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Connecticut Huskies NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Connecticut Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse Location Greensboro, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs Connecticut Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Connecticut Huskies live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to North Carolina Tar Heels vs Connecticut Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

North Carolina has kicked off the season strong at 3-0, earning wins over in-state rivals North Carolina A&T, UNC Wilmington, and Charleston Southern. Despite the absence of last season's star guard and top scorer, Deja Kelly, the Tar Heels have proven they’re still a major force in the ACC. Two seniors have stepped up to lead: guard Lexi Donarski, who is averaging 15.0 points per game, and Alyssa Ustby, contributing 10.7 points per game along with team-high averages of 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Connecticut Huskies team news & key performers

The Huskies are coming off a dominant 86-49 win over South Florida last Sunday at Gampel Pavilion. Leading the charge, redshirt senior Paige Bueckers scored an impressive 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Sophomore Ashlynn Shade added 15 points, with 12 of those coming in the second half, while freshman Sarah Strong chipped in 13 points, scoring nine in the closing period.