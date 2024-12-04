How to watch today's North Carolina Tar Heels vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

In an electrifying SEC/ACC Challenge showdown, the No.10 Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Chapel Hill to square off against the No.20 North Carolina Tar Heels at the iconic Dean E. Smith Center.

Continuing their challenging non-conference schedule, Alabama takes on another Power Five opponent on Wednesday night, marking the eighth such matchup in their opening nine games. The Crimson Tide narrowly missed out on the Players Era Festival title in Las Vegas on Sunday, falling 83-81 to Oregon in a nail-biting finale.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels return to their home court looking to rebound from back-to-back losses at the Maui Invitational. Last Tuesday, the Tar Heels fell 85-72 to Auburn, followed by a heart-wrenching 94-91 overtime defeat to Michigan State on Wednesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to North Carolina Tar Heels vs Alabama Crimson Tide play-by-play commentary on radio

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

For North Carolina, Drake Power delivered a standout performance in Maui, dropping a season-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Ian Jackson also recorded a personal best with 14 points, while the Tar Heels’ leading scorer RJ Davis added 16 points and dished out seven assists. However, Davis faced tough defensive pressure throughout, managing just 6-of-18 from the field.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

In Alabama's loss to Oregon, Labaron Philon shone brightest, leading the team with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting while also pulling down seven rebounds. Jarin Stevenson, Aden Holloway, and Mark Sears each contributed 11 points, and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. rounded out the Tide's double-figure scorers with 10.