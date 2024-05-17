North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

North Carolina Courage will take on Utah Royals in the NWSL at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday.
The hosts are sixth in the standings but have only won one out of their last five games - in fact, they have lost four of those games. However, they will be more confident than Utah Royals who are rock bottom in the league table with just four points from nine matches so far. They are winless in their last five matches and have only managed to win one game so far.
North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals kick-off time
|Date:
|May 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8pm ET
|Venue:
|WakeMed Soccer Park
The match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday, with kik-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
North Carolina Courage team news
North Carolina will continue to be without Olivia Wingate, Kerolin Nicoli and Clara Schilke who were sidelined due to injuries.
Sydney Collins and Julia Dorsey are also out due to their injuries, while Estelle Johnson is on maternity leave.
North Carolina possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
|Defenders:
|Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges
|Midfielders:
|Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
|Forwards:
|Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi
Utah Royals team news
There are no fresh injuries to report from Utah's camp ahead of their crucial game against the North Carolina Courage. They are stuck down at the bottom of the standings and will be desperate to score points.
Utah predicted XI: Haught, Del Fava, Pogarch, Flynn, Griffitts, Henry, Cluff, Foederer, Monaghan, Sentnor, Tucker.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Haught, Nelson, Roque
|Defenders:
|Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey
|Midfielders:
|Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry
|Forwards:
|Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/03/24
|Utah Royals 2 - 1 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|22/09/19
|Utah Royals 0 - 3 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|28/07/19
|Utah Royals 1 - 2 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|20/05/19
|North Carolina Courage 1 - 1 Utah Royals
|NWSL
|21/07/18
|Utah Royals 0 - 0 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL