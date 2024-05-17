This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina Courage will take on Utah Royals in the NWSL at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday.

The hosts are sixth in the standings but have only won one out of their last five games - in fact, they have lost four of those games. However, they will be more confident than Utah Royals who are rock bottom in the league table with just four points from nine matches so far. They are winless in their last five matches and have only managed to win one game so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date:May 17, 2024
Kick-off time:8pm ET
Venue:WakeMed Soccer Park

The match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday, with kik-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina will continue to be without Olivia Wingate, Kerolin Nicoli and Clara Schilke who were sidelined due to injuries.

Sydney Collins and Julia Dorsey are also out due to their injuries, while Estelle Johnson is on maternity leave.

North Carolina possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
Defenders:Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges
Midfielders:Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
Forwards:Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Utah Royals team news

There are no fresh injuries to report from Utah's camp ahead of their crucial game against the North Carolina Courage. They are stuck down at the bottom of the standings and will be desperate to score points.

Utah predicted XI: Haught, Del Fava, Pogarch, Flynn, Griffitts, Henry, Cluff, Foederer, Monaghan, Sentnor, Tucker.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Haught, Nelson, Roque
Defenders:Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey
Midfielders:Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry
Forwards:Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23/03/24Utah Royals 2 - 1 North Carolina CourageNWSL
22/09/19Utah Royals 0 - 3 North Carolina CourageNWSL
28/07/19Utah Royals 1 - 2 North Carolina CourageNWSL
20/05/19North Carolina Courage 1 - 1 Utah RoyalsNWSL
21/07/18Utah Royals 0 - 0 North Carolina CourageNWSL

Useful links

