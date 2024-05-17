North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina Courage will take on Utah Royals in the NWSL at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday.

The hosts are sixth in the standings but have only won one out of their last five games - in fact, they have lost four of those games. However, they will be more confident than Utah Royals who are rock bottom in the league table with just four points from nine matches so far. They are winless in their last five matches and have only managed to win one game so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm ET Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park

The match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday, with kik-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina will continue to be without Olivia Wingate, Kerolin Nicoli and Clara Schilke who were sidelined due to injuries.

Sydney Collins and Julia Dorsey are also out due to their injuries, while Estelle Johnson is on maternity leave.

North Carolina possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Utah Royals team news

There are no fresh injuries to report from Utah's camp ahead of their crucial game against the North Carolina Courage. They are stuck down at the bottom of the standings and will be desperate to score points.

Utah predicted XI: Haught, Del Fava, Pogarch, Flynn, Griffitts, Henry, Cluff, Foederer, Monaghan, Sentnor, Tucker.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/03/24 Utah Royals 2 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL 22/09/19 Utah Royals 0 - 3 North Carolina Courage NWSL 28/07/19 Utah Royals 1 - 2 North Carolina Courage NWSL 20/05/19 North Carolina Courage 1 - 1 Utah Royals NWSL 21/07/18 Utah Royals 0 - 0 North Carolina Courage NWSL

