How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty is set to host the Seattle Storm to open an electrifying WNBA clash on September 05, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Seattle Storm are coming off a victory over the Connecticut Sun 71 -64 during their last matchup on September 04, 2024, and they are now set to face the New York Liberty.

The Liberty have a great home record of 14-2 and are ranked second within the Eastern Conference regarding rebounding with 36.6 per game. Jonquel Jones leads the squad with 9.4 boards for each game.

The Storm maintain an 8-8 performance on the road and are third within the Western Conference standings with 20.4 assists each game. Skylar Diggins-Smith leads the team with 6.4 assists per game.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will challenge each other. The last time these two teams performed, was on August 31, the Liberty won 98–85. Stewart scored 32 points, while Diggins-Smith led the Storm with 26 points.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm are scheduled to meet in an epic WNBA battle on September 05, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date September 05, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm live on the Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Team News

New York Liberty Team News

Stewart makes 45.9% of her field goal attempts and scores 20.5 points for each game.

Jonquel Jones grabs 9.4 rebounds per game, with 1.8 coming from offense and 7.6 coming from defense.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 33.1 minutes each game and gives out 5.9 assists per game. She also turns the ball over 3.0 times per game.

Seattle Storm Team News

MacKenzie Holmes will remain out for the rest of the season with her knee injury.

Jewell Loyd scores 20.5 points each game for the Storm and makes 87.4% of her free throws. She shoots 36.3% from the field.

Nneka Ogwumike scores 17.1 points, grabs 7.8 rebounds, and steals 1.9 balls per game. Furthermore, Ezi Magbegor grabs 8.2 boards, with 2.4 coming from offense and 5.8 coming from defense.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups: