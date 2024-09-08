How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Liberty will take on the Las Vegas Aces in a highly anticipated WNBA clash on September 08, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT. After beating the Connecticut Sun 72–67 because of Kelsey Plum's great 27-point showing, the Las Vegas Aces are scheduled to face the New York Liberty.

The Liberty are second within the WNBA and have a great home record of 15-2. They score 85.6 points each game on average and shoot 44.8% from the field. The Aces have done well on the road, with an 11–5 record and the second-best three-point shooting percentage in the Western Conference at 34.5%.

New York scores 85.6 points for each game on average, while Las Vegas only gives up 81.9 points per game.

This is the third time this season that these two sides are facing each other. The most recent game between them was on August 18, and the Liberty won 79–67.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling WNBA clash between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces is set to take place on September 08, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date September 08, 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces live on the ESPN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

New York Liberty Team News

Jonquel Jones grabs 9.3 boards per game, with 1.8 coming from offense and 7.5 coming from defense.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 33.0 minutes of action and 2.9 turnovers per game. She also gives out 6 assists per game.

Breanna Stewart gives the Liberty 20.3 scores, 8.6 rebounds, as well as 3.9 assists.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Jackie Young tackles 32.9 minutes per game for the Aces and averages 5.3 assists as well as 2.3 turnovers.

A'ja Wilson has been having a great season for the Aces. She scores 27.3 points, grabs 11.9 boards, steals 1.9 balls, and blocks 2.7 shots per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: