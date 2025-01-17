How to watch today's New Mexico Lobos vs Boise State Broncos NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Mexico vs Boise State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The New Mexico Lobos (14-4) will look to continue their strong play at The Pit when they host the Boise State Broncos (13-5) on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11:00 PM ET. Riding a four-game home winning streak, the Lobos aim to bounce back from a narrow loss in their last outing.

The Lobos are 14-4 overall this season, with a 6-1 record in conference play, but suffered a heartbreaking 71-70 defeat to San Jose State in their previous game. Despite leading 35-31 at halftime, New Mexico was outpaced 40-35 in the second half. The Lobos shot 40.9% from the field, struggled from beyond the arc at 20%, and hit just 68.4% of their free throws.

On the other hand, the Broncos are 13-5 this year with a 5-2 conference record. Boise State enters this matchup fresh off a dominant 96-55 victory over Wyoming. They stormed out to a commanding 50-21 halftime lead and maintained their momentum with 46 more points in the second half. The Broncos shot an impressive 58.5% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 75% from the free-throw line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New Mexico Lobos vs. the Boise State Broncos NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

New Mexico Lobos vs Boise State Broncos: Date and tip-off time

The New Mexico Lobos and the Boise State Broncos will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Date Friday, January 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue The Pit Location Albuquerque, New Mexico

How to watch New Mexico Lobos vs Boise State Broncos on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Mexico Lobos and the Boise State Broncos on:

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to New Mexico Lobos vs Boise State Broncos play-by-play commentary on radio

New Mexico Lobos team news & key performers

Nelly Junior Joseph led the team with 20 points and six rebounds, continuing his steady contributions as a senior. Junior Joseph is averaging 13.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, while junior guard Donovan Dent has been a major offensive force, putting up 19.0 points and 6.7 assists per contest. The Lobos score at a rate of 112.1 points per 100 possessions, ranking 80th nationally, while holding opponents to just 97.3 points per 100 possessions (35th in the country).

Boise State Broncos team news & key performers

Sophomore forward Andrew Meadow paced the team with 18 points, while senior guard Alvaro Cardenas chipped in 14 points and dished out eight assists.

Cardenas is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 assists per game, providing a steady hand in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Meadow contributes 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, and senior forward Tyson Degenhart leads the team with 17.7 points and 5.9 boards per contest. The Broncos are an efficient offensive unit, ranking 25th in the nation with 119.2 points scored per 100 possessions, while their defense gives up 100.6 points per 100 possessions, good for 80th nationally.