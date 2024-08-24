How to watch today's Nevada vs SMU NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAAF game between the Nevada and the SMU, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nevada and SMU are ready to clash with each other in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on August 24, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Nevada and the 24th-ranked SMU are heading to Reno, Nevada, in a very important non-conference game. After an 11-3 record in 2023, SMU is now a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This game is also the first for Nevada's new head coach, Jeff Choate. The Nevada are trying to get back on track after a poor 2-10 season last year. The last time these two teams clashed was on Christmas Eve 2009 when SMU beat Nevada 45–10.

Nevada's offense isn't doing well—it's ranked 128th in the entire nation with just 17.3 points for each game, which is a lot lower than SMU's offense, which is 5th in the nation while scoring 38.7 points each game. Nevada's defense is also having trouble, giving up 33.4 points per game, which ranks them 113th. Whereas SMU's defense has been better, letting in only 17.8 points per game and ranking 15th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nevada vs SMU NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Nevada vs SMU: Date and kick-off time

Nevada and SMU are scheduled to clash in a thrilling NCAAF game on August 24, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Mackay Stadium, in Reno, Nevada.

Date August 24, 2024 kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Mackay Stadium Location Reno, Nevada

How to watch Nevada vs SMU on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Paramount +

Nevada vs SMU team news

Nevada team news

Nevada's main quarterback has been Brendon Lewis, who has thrown for 1,313 yards, completed 55.5% of his passes, scored two touchdowns, and thrown six interceptions. He has also run for 495 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.

Back-up quarterback A.J. Blanco threw for 614 yards, completed 54.2% of his passes, scored 4 touchdowns, and threw 5 interceptions. He has also run for 183 yards and scored 1 touchdown.

Running back Sean Dollars averaged 43.9 yards for each game with 3.5 yards per carry, adding 527 running yards and 6 touchdowns. Additionally, the receiver Dalevon Campbell continues to be a key target. He has caught 31 passes for 594 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 49.5 yards each game.

SMU team news

Preston Stone has done a great job as SMU's quarterback. He has thrown for 3,197 yards, completed 59.9% of his passes, scored 28 touchdowns, and thrown only six interceptions. He has also run for 198 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton, a running back, has gained 745 yards and scored 7 touchdowns by running the ball 13 times for 89 yards along with 1 touchdown. He averages 53.2 yards for each game as well as 5.5 yards per carry.

Tight-end RJ Maryland continues to be a reliable target. He has caught 34 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns, an average of 37 yards per game. Running back LJ Johnson Jr. gained 576 yards and four touchdowns by running the ball, getting 41.1 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

