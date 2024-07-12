How to watch today's Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Brooklyn Nets are ready to take on the Indiana Pacers in an electrifying summer league NBA game on July 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Brooklyn Nets have a balanced record after ten games, with five wins and five defeats. Their average scoring output is 106.6 points per game, somewhat lower when they play away from home (106.5 points). Their defense, which gives up 111.7 points per game on average, has been less successful.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have gone 6–1 in their previous 10 games. With a slightly lower average of 112.2 points per game at home, the Pacers have been more prolific offensively, scoring 114.1 points per game on average. The Pacers have given up 113.6 points per game on defense on average.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Indiana Pacers in a highly-anticipated NBA battle on July 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 12, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly-anticipated NBA matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers live on the NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Brooklyn Nets Team News

The Brooklyn Nets are adding Steve Hetzel as their assistant coach. Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, additionally Dariq Whitehead are all important players on the team. Together, they appeared in 68 games last season.

As the team moves on from the Mikal Bridges deal, Clowney and Wilson should make supporters feel good about the future.

Whitehead is participating in the summer league for the first time since having surgery on his shin in January.

Jaylen Martin, who competed effectively in the G League, along with Jacob Gilyard, who was known as one of the best guards in college basketball while he was at Richmond.

Indiana Pacers Team News

The Indiana Pacers are going to look at their draft picks, which include Enrique Freeman, Johnny Furphy, along Tristen Newton, who were all selected in 2024. Their two first-round picks in 2023, Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard will also be shown off.

Quenton Jackson with Oscar Tshiebwe are two big names on the team, but they only played in 11 games together last season.

Dakota Mathias in addition Lance Jones, both of whom participated for Purdue, will be cheered on by Pacers supporters.

The goal of this summer league is to find a possible backup for a team that made it to the playoffs and looks like it will be a contender in the East.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matchups: