How to watch today's Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against the Orlando Magic in a high-voltage Summer League NBA battle on July 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.
The Magic struggle to score, scoring only 89 points per game, while the Nets score 98.5 points per game.
The Nets have a much better offensive strategy than the Magic, as their average of 22.5 assists is much higher than the Magic's 17.7 average.
The Nets average 3.5 blocks per game, showing their ability to protect the basket, while Orlando averages 5.7 blocks per game.
Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Date and Tip-off Time
The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Orlando Magic in a highly-anticipated NBA action on July 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|July 18, 2024
|Time
|8:00 pm ET
|Arena
|Pavilion
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Brooklyn Nets Team News
Noah Clowney serves as the team's best defender, recording two blocks per game and helping to protect the basket.
Jacob Gilyard's 5.7 assists per game show his scoring skills, assisting the offense.
During this time, Jalen Wilson has become the team's top scorer, averaging 21.3 points per game.
Orlando Magic Team News
Jay Huff dominates the team's inside defense with 1 block per game.
With his 4.5 assists per game, Anthony Black highlights his skill so that his colleagues can grab scoring chances.
Jett Howard's 18 points per game make him a strong offensive contributor.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Mar 14, 2024
|Magic 114-106 Nets
|Feb 28, 2024
|Magic 108-81 Nets
|Dec 03, 2023
|Nets 129-101 Magic
|Nov 15, 2023
|Nets 124-104 Magic
|Apr 08, 2023
|Nets 101-84 Magic