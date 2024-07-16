How to watch today's Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face the New York Knicks to begin a high-voltage NBA Summer League battle on July 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET.
The Knicks score an average of 90 points per game, while the Nets score 87.5.
In addition to scoring more, the Knicks are much better at getting rebounds than the Nets. They average 38 per game, compared to the Nets' 33.5.
The Knicks have a slight edge over the Nets when it comes to passing the ball, with an average of 18 assists per game compared to 17 for the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Date and Tip-off Time
The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks will meet in a thrilling NBA matchup on July 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|July 16, 2024
|Time
|4:30 PM ET
|Arena
|Thomas & Mack Center
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Brooklyn Nets Team News
Noah Clowney, a dominant paint defender, averages three blocks per game.
Key player Jacob Gilyard leads with seven assists per game.
Keon Johnson averages 5.5 blocks and 21.5 points per game, showing that he can make a big difference on both ends of the court.
New York Knicks Team News
Dmytro Skapintsev has helped to make a big difference in defense by blocking one shot every game.
A versatile player Tyler Kolek is versatile, averaging seven assists and seven rebounds per game.
On offense, Duane Washington Jr. getting 26 points per game on average and leading his team.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Apr 13, 2024
|Knicks 111-107 Nets
|Mar 23, 2024
|Knicks 105-93 Nets
|Jan 24, 2024
|Nets 103-108 Knicks
|Dec 21, 2023
|Nets 102-121 Knicks
|Mar 02, 2023
|Knicks 142-118 Nets