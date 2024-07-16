How to watch today's Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face the New York Knicks to begin a high-voltage NBA Summer League battle on July 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET.

The Knicks score an average of 90 points per game, while the Nets score 87.5.

In addition to scoring more, the Knicks are much better at getting rebounds than the Nets. They average 38 per game, compared to the Nets' 33.5.

The Knicks have a slight edge over the Nets when it comes to passing the ball, with an average of 18 assists per game compared to 17 for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Date and Tip-off Time

The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks will meet in a thrilling NBA matchup on July 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 16, 2024 Time 4:30 PM ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Brooklyn Nets Team News

Noah Clowney, a dominant paint defender, averages three blocks per game.

Key player Jacob Gilyard leads with seven assists per game.

Keon Johnson averages 5.5 blocks and 21.5 points per game, showing that he can make a big difference on both ends of the court.

New York Knicks Team News

Dmytro Skapintsev has helped to make a big difference in defense by blocking one shot every game.

A versatile player Tyler Kolek is versatile, averaging seven assists and seven rebounds per game.

On offense, Duane Washington Jr. getting 26 points per game on average and leading his team.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks in NBA matchups: