Liga MX
Estadio Victoria
Necaxa vs Rayados: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MXNecaxa vs MonterreyNecaxaMonterrey

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Necaxa will take on Monterrey in the Liga MX at the Victoria Stadium on Sunday. Only two points separate these two teams and that should make this an exciting clash.

Necaxa will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after a humiliating 2-5 defeat at the hands of Tigres in their last outing. Monterrey, on the other hand, are winless in their last three outings and will be even more desperate to get back on track as they are already six points behind league leaders Club America.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Necaxa vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date:April 28, 2024
Kick-off time:8pm ET
Venue:Victoria Stadium

The match will be played at Victoria Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Alek Alvarez will be absent for Necaxa against Monterrey due to a shoulder injury. He is not expected to return soon.

They have an otherwise fit squad capable of challenging the visitors and claiming three points.

Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Pena, Oliveros, Rodriguez; Monreal, Gomez, Andrade, Barnica; Paradela, Cambindo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Unsain, Gudino
Defenders:Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga
Midfielders:Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade, Gomez, Dominguez
Forwards:Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Monterrey team news

Monterrey could be without Jesus Manuel Corona and Luis Romo for their upcoming clash against Necaxa due to injuries.

They are currently sixth in the standings but can climb to third or fourth if they manage to get three points on Sunday.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Moreno, Guzman, Arteaga; Meza, Canales, Martinez, Gallardo; Berterame, Vazquez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
Defenders:Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Cortizo
Forwards:Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/11/23Monterrey 3 - 0 NecaxaLiga MX
19/02/23Monterrey 2 - 1 NecaxaLiga MX
13/08/22Necaxa 1 - 2 MonterreyLiga MX
15/01/22Necaxa 0 - 4 MonterreyLiga MX
24/10/21Monterrey 0 - 1 NecaxaLiga MX

Useful links

