Necaxa vs Rayados: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Necaxa will take on Monterrey in the Liga MX at the Victoria Stadium on Sunday. Only two points separate these two teams and that should make this an exciting clash.
Necaxa will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after a humiliating 2-5 defeat at the hands of Tigres in their last outing. Monterrey, on the other hand, are winless in their last three outings and will be even more desperate to get back on track as they are already six points behind league leaders Club America.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Necaxa vs Monterrey kick-off time
|Date:
|April 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8pm ET
|Venue:
|Victoria Stadium
The match will be played at Victoria Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Necaxa team news
Alek Alvarez will be absent for Necaxa against Monterrey due to a shoulder injury. He is not expected to return soon.
They have an otherwise fit squad capable of challenging the visitors and claiming three points.
Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Pena, Oliveros, Rodriguez; Monreal, Gomez, Andrade, Barnica; Paradela, Cambindo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Unsain, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga
|Midfielders:
|Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade, Gomez, Dominguez
|Forwards:
|Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez
Monterrey team news
Monterrey could be without Jesus Manuel Corona and Luis Romo for their upcoming clash against Necaxa due to injuries.
They are currently sixth in the standings but can climb to third or fourth if they manage to get three points on Sunday.
Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Moreno, Guzman, Arteaga; Meza, Canales, Martinez, Gallardo; Berterame, Vazquez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Cortizo
|Forwards:
|Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|01/11/23
|Monterrey 3 - 0 Necaxa
|Liga MX
|19/02/23
|Monterrey 2 - 1 Necaxa
|Liga MX
|13/08/22
|Necaxa 1 - 2 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|15/01/22
|Necaxa 0 - 4 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|24/10/21
|Monterrey 0 - 1 Necaxa
|Liga MX