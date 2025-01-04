How to watch today's Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nebraska vs UCLA NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

It's a Big Ten showdown in the Cornhusker State as the No. 15 UCLA Bruins head to the Midwest to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins continue to hang their hat on a stifling defense, which has been the backbone of their success. UCLA holds a 1-2 record and is coming off a nail-biting 65-63 victory over Gonzaga. Their defensive efforts shone in the first half, limiting Gonzaga to just 25 points, which proved pivotal in sealing the win. Offensively, UCLA shot 36.4% from the floor and an efficient 50% from three-point range, while holding Gonzaga to 45.5% shooting overall and a meager 29.2% from deep.

The Cornhuskers enter this matchup on a roll, riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak. In their most recent outing against Southern, Nebraska put up 77 points, but the real difference-maker was their lockdown defense, which allowed just 43 points. The first half was particularly dominant, as Nebraska held Southern to a mere 15 points, paving the way for a comfortable victory. Connor Essegian led the charge offensively, pouring in 20 points. Two games prior, Nebraska took down Oregon State with a 78-66 win, showcasing their balanced attack.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Saturday, January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Pinnacle Bank Arena Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key performers

For Nebraska, Juwan Gary (11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds) and Connor Essegian (12.4 points) have been reliable scoring threats. Key rotation players such as Berke Buyuktuncel, Rollie Worster, Andrew Morgan, Gavin Griffiths, Ahron Ulis, Braxton Meah, and Sam Hoiberg will also be vital for coach Fred Hoiberg’s game plan. Nebraska is shooting a solid 47.2% from the field, knocking down 7.4 three-pointers per game while hitting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

For the Bruins, Tyler Bilodeau has been a steady presence, averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Eric Dailey Jr. (11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds) and Sebastian Mack (9.8 points) have provided solid secondary scoring. However, players like Dylan Andrews, Lazar Stefanovic, Kobe Johnson, Aday Mara, Trent Perry, Skyy Clark, and William Kyle III need to elevate their offensive contributions. It’s worth noting that Kyle III (undisclosed injury) was absent in the game against Gonzaga.