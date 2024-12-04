How to watch today's NC State Wolfpack vs Texas Longhorns NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

After cruising past Delaware State for their sixth straight win last Friday, the Texas Longhorns (6-1) are gearing up for their first true road challenge of the season. On Wednesday, they'll face the North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-2) as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Wolfpack enter this matchup following a 72-61 loss to BYU. Despite trailing 38-27 at halftime, NC State managed to tie the second half 34-34 but couldn't close the gap. The team shot 36.8% from the field, 39.1% from beyond the arc, and 71.4% at the free-throw line. Jayden Taylor led the charge for NC State with 16 points and five rebounds in the defeat.

On the other side, Texas is coming off a dominant 90-68 victory over Delaware State. The Longhorns controlled the game early, leading 41-22 at halftime, and followed up with a 49-point second half. They shot 51.6% from the field but struggled from deep, hitting just 29.6% of their three-point attempts. At the charity stripe, Texas converted 75% of their free throws. Tre Johnson was the star of the show, tallying 21 points and five rebounds in the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State Wolfpack vs. the Texas Longhorns NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

NC State Wolfpack vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The Wolfpack and the Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:15 pm ET/ 6:15 pm PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.

Date Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:15 pm ET/ 6:15 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, N.C.

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack and the Texas Longhorns live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to NC State Wolfpack vs Texas Longhorns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

The NC State, offensive consistency will be key. The Wolfpack average 76.9 points per game, but they’ve struggled to hit 70 points in their two losses this season. As a team, they shoot 47.7% from the field but have been less efficient from beyond the arc, connecting on just 29.5% of their attempts. At the free-throw line, they make 71.9% of their shots. The Wolfpack also average 10.1 offensive rebounds and 10.4 turnovers per game, areas they’ll need to tighten up to keep pace with Texas.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

For Texas boasts one of the most potent offenses in the nation, anchored by Tre Johnson, who averages 21.1 points per game. The Longhorns score an impressive 83.3 points per contest while shooting 50.6% from the floor, 35.5% from three-point range, and 73.2% on free throws. They are disciplined with the ball, committing just 9.0 turnovers per game, and crash the boards effectively, grabbing 8.9 offensive rebounds per game. During their current streak, they’ve surpassed the 85-point mark in four games. However, they’ll be without Jayson Kent, who remains sidelined due to injury.