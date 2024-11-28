How to watch today's NC State Wolfpack vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs Purdue NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (5-1) square off against the undefeated NC State Wolfpack (5-0) in the opening round of the Rady Children's Invitational, held at LionTree Arena in San Diego.

Purdue comes into the matchup with a strong start to their season, most recently dismantling Marshall 80-45. The Boilermakers jumped out to a 39-24 halftime lead and maintained their dominance throughout the second half. Purdue displayed efficiency, shooting 50% from the floor, 37.5% from beyond the arc, and converting 78.8% of their free throws in the contest.

NC State remains unbeaten after defeating William & Mary 84-61 in their last outing. The Wolfpack took control early with a 43-24 lead at the break and added 41 points in the second half to seal the deal. NC State showcased solid shooting, hitting 48.4% of their field goals, 31.6% of their three-pointers, and 69.6% from the charity stripe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State Wolfpack vs. the Purdue Boilermakers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

NC State Wolfpack vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and tip-off time

The Wolfpack and the Boilermakers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

Date Thursday, November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue LionTree Arena Location San Diego, California

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack and the Purdue Boilermakers live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to NC State Wolfpack vs Purdue Boilermakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

For NC State, Jaden Taylor is the leading scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game, with Marcus Hill adding 13.2 points per contest. The Wolfpack boasts two additional players scoring in double figures. Michael O'Connell paces the team in assists, dishing out 4.6 per game. On the glass, NC State averages 37.0 rebounds per game, with Dontrez Styles collecting 6.0 per outing. Taylor also shines defensively, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Ben Middlebrooks protects the rim with 2.4 blocks per contest.

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the charge for Purdue, averaging 17.7 points per game. Fletcher Loyer is close behind with 14.5 points per contest, while Braden Smith contributes 12.2 points and a team-high 9.3 assists per game. Purdue pulls down 34 rebounds per outing, with Kaufman-Renn grabbing 6.0 boards on average. On the defensive end, Smith leads with 2.2 steals per game, while Myles Colvin is the team’s top shot-blocker with 0.3 blocks per game.