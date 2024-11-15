How to watch today's NC State Wolfpack vs TCU Horned Frogs NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State versus TCU NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) are gearing up to host the NC State Wolfpack (2-1) in an intriguing early-season women's basketball clash at Schollmaier Arena.

Guided by head coach Wes Moore, NC State heads into the matchup with renewed confidence following a commanding victory. The Wolfpack rebounded impressively from a tough loss to South Carolina, the nation’s top-ranked team—a challenge TCU is also set to face in December. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs, under the leadership of head coach Mark Campbell, have made a promising start to their campaign, securing three consecutive wins.

This encounter provides a crucial litmus test for both squads, particularly for TCU as they prepare for the daunting task of facing South Carolina. Fans can anticipate a competitive battle that may offer early insights into each team's potential this season.

NC State enters the contest with a 2-1 record, recently dominating Kent State in a 79-51 triumph. That win added to an impressive streak for the Wolfpack, marking their 62nd consecutive home victory against unranked non-conference opponents, their 19th straight non-conference home win, and their 17th successive home victory over unranked teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State Wolfpack vs TCU Horned Frogs NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

NC State Wolfpack vs TCU Horned Frogs NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The NC State Wolfpack and the TCU Horned Frogs in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Sunday, November 17, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs TCU Horned Frogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack and the TCU Horned Frogs live on:

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to NC State Wolfpack vs TCU Horned Frogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

NC State boasts a skilled backcourt, blending seasoned veterans with rising young stars. The Wolfpack guards excel in varying offensive approaches, spreading the court to create scoring chances while showing relentless determination to attack the rim for challenging finishes. Aziaha James and Zoe Brooks spearhead the offense, but freshman Zamareya Jones is quickly emerging as a standout talent, shooting a remarkable 50% from the field and playing with the poise of a seasoned veteran.

Through their first three games, Aziaha James leads the Pack with an impressive 16.7 points per game and recently surpassed the 1,000-career-points milestone. She also paces the team in assists, averaging 2.7 per contest. Saniya Rivers has been a force on the boards, pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game, while also leading in blocks (1.7) and steals (2.0) per outing. Meanwhile, Jones has been lethal from beyond the arc, hitting 6 of her 12 attempts, and Brooks has contributed a stellar 16.0 points per game across her first two appearances.

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

Under the guidance of Coach Mark Campbell, TCU appears poised for an exciting season filled with promise and potential. They have launched their season on a high note, driven by the impactful debut of Hailey Van Lith, who has seamlessly stepped into the role of primary playmaker. Returning stars Madison Conner and Sedona Prince have continued their strong performances, ensuring the Horned Frogs remain highly competitive.

Prince has been in outstanding form to start the campaign, posting averages of 23 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while boasting an exceptional 64.5% shooting accuracy from the floor. The team's prospects are even brighter as they anticipate the return of Maddie Scherr, who has been sidelined by injury.