How to watch today's Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals will host the San Diego Padres to begin a high-voltage MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET.

The Nationals are currently in fourth spot in the NL East. They have a 47-53 record overall and a 23-24 record at home. The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are in third place in the NL West with a 52-50 record overall including a 26-22 record on travels.

The Nationals have a .240 hitting average, which is 17th in the league, while the Padres have a .260 average, which is second in the league.

Meanwhile, San Diego has an outstanding on-base percentage (.321), while Washington's is .309, ranking 18th.

San Diego's better ability to get extra-base hits and general offensive power is shown by their slugging percentage of .405 (11th), which is higher than Washington's .371 (26th).

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Washington Nationals will square off against the San Diego Padres in an epic MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET, at Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C.

Date July 23, 2024 Time 6:45 pm ET Venue Nationals Park Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres live on SiriusXM TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres Team News

Washington Nationals Team News

INF Joey Gallo is ruled out of the team for 10 days due to a hamstring injury.

RHP Trevor Williams has been added to the 15-day injured list because of his flexor muscle strain.

RHP Josiah Gray has been moved to the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

San Diego Padres Team News

OF Fernando Tatis remains unavailable for 10 days due to a stress reaction in his quad.

LHP Tom Cosgrove is ruled out for 15 days because of his left elbow inflammation.

RP Wandy Peralta has been added to the 15-day injured list with his Aductor issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres in MLB matchups: