How to watch today's Washington Nationals vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals is ready to host the New York Mets to open a thrilling MLB action on June 3, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET.

Washington is 10-13 at home and has a 27-31 overall record. They are holding the third place in the NL East. In games where they've given up at least one home run, the Nationals are 12-21.

Whereas, the New York ranks fourth in the NL East with a 24–35 overall record. They have a record of 11–14 when they compete on the road. With a .379 team slugging percentage, the Mets are ninth in the NL.

Monday's matchup will be this season's first encounter between these two teams.

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Washington Nationals will square off against the New York Mets in a high-voltage MLB matchup on 3 June 2024, at 6:45 pm ET, at Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C.

Date June 3 2024 Time 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT Venue Nationals Park Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets on FuboTV, and MLBN Streaming Platforms. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into SNY, and MASN Channels.

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Team News

Washington Nationals Team News

C.J. Abrams's availability is uncertain with a "day-to-day" status due to a shoulder injury.

Josiah Gray will be absent for 15 days with an elbow issue.

Jose Ferrer has been added to the 60-day injured list with his shoulder issue.

New York Mets Team News

The Mets placed Edwin Diaz on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder issue.

Brooks Raley has been added to the 15-day injured list with an elbow issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets in MLB matchups: