The Washington Nationals (39-44) will kick off their home series against the New York Mets (40-41) at Nationals Park on Monday.

New York wrapped up a series with Houston over the weekend, winning game one 7-2 before losing the other two games 6-9 and 5-10, respectively. The Mets were one of the hottest teams in MLB last month, jumping back into the N.L. Wild Card picture.

Washington, meanwhile, completed an interleague series with Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Nationals are a few games under .500 but aren't out of the Wild Card race just yet.

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets will take place on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET or 3:45 pm PT, at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs New York Mets online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets live on MLB.tv and ESPN+.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets by tuning into local TV Channels - SportsNet New York (SNY) and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Team News

Washington Nationals

The Nationals are turning to southpaw MacKenzie Gore to take the hill in Game One. The 25-year-old is 6-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in his 16 starts.

CJ Abrams paces the Nationals in home runs (13), runs batted in (42) and has put up a team-high batting average of .283. Jesse Winker is slashing .260 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks.

Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Status S. Marte Right fielder Knee 10-Day Injured List R. Mauricio Shortstop Knee 60-Day Injured List B. Raley Relief pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List K. Senga Starting pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List G. Hartwig Relief pitcher Knee 7-Day Injured List S. Fujinami Relief pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List

New York Mets

LHP David Peterson is slated to get the start in game one. He will be making his 6th start of the season and currently holds a 3-0 record to go with an ERA of 3.67.

Francisco Lindor has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .248. Pete Alonso has hit 17 home runs to lead his team.

Player Position Injury Status M. Thompson Relief pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List

Head-to-Head Records

