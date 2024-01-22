NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum: How to live stream and watch the race

The historic L.A. Coliseum hosts the opening race of NASCAR season for the third year in a row

It seems the dust has barely settled on another superb season of race action, and it's already time for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum once again, with the pre-season event set to drop the flag on even more pedal-to-the-metal drama.

Live from Los Angeles for the third time since the event relocated from the famous Daytona International Speedway, and looking to leave its mark on the campaign to come, there will be no shortage of action from California's exhibition feature race. Defending race victor Martin Truex Jr. will be hopeful of success after he penned an extension through the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign with Joe Gibbs Racing, but reigning champion Ryan Blaney and Team Penske have their eyes on success, too.

With a long road ahead to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in September and three dozen competitive races throughout the campaign and post-season, every team will want to see if they can start on the right foot.

But where can you watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash? When will it take place? And how will it all play out? GOAL takes you through the starting grid to a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series season below.

How to watch NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

In the United States, coverage of NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum will be shown on Fox and additionally streamed through NBC's Peacock streaming service.

With complete coverage of qualification and the race itself, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

When will NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum take place?

NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum takes place on Sunday, February 4, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Oval, a quarter-mile track under the bright lights of the famed stadium.

Qualification for the event begins a day before, on Saturday, February 3, before the race, which is due to start at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Prior Winners

Year Winner 2023 Martin Truex Jr. 2022 Joey Logano

FAQs

What is the race format for NASCAR Busch Light Clash?

The NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum is a 150-lap feature race between just under two dozen racers, commencing from a traditional starting grid on the track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Oval.

At a quarter-mile per lap, the event runs for 37-and-a-half miles and pits its qualifiers against each other on a short, tight circuit. After the final lap, the victor is the first to cross the checkered flag.

How do drivers qualify for NASCAR Busch Light Clash?

Twenty-three cars enter the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum following qualification over two days, with a heat system used to decide who will take their place on the starting grid.

Drivers compete in practice and initial qualifying, with the fastest lap time from their final practice session dictating their placement into one of four qualifying heats.

The top five cars are placed into the race directly from these heats, while the others compete in a last-chance qualifier directly before the main event for two additional spots. The final berth is given to the driver with the best 2023 season record who has not already qualified.

Who is the defending race victor at NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum?

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race victor at The Coliseum's NASCAR Busch Light Clash, placing first at the pre-season event in 2023.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship but failed to convert his success into the eventual crown in the playoffs.

Are there any other pre-season races aside from NASCAR Busch Light Clash?

While the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum effectively forms the major pre-season event for teams ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series, there is one final chance for racers to fine-tune ahead of the campaign proper.

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel, held on February 15, represents the last opportunity to set strategies for the campaign and offer a dry run at Daytona International Speedway for the subsequent Daytona 500.

What will be the next NASCAR Cup Series event after the NASCAR Busch Light Clash?

The next NASCAR Cup Series event proper after NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum will be the official curtain-raiser for the campaign, the iconic Daytona 500, held at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 18.

The first of the NASCAR major races each season, the event often kicks off the year with a bang, delivering no shortage of dramatic action on the track and helping to set the pace for the campaign to come across all teams.