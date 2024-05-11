Napoli vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bologna are a win away from securing Champions League football for next season when they take on former Serie A champions Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.
However, as Gli Azzurri continue to push for a Europa League spot, both sides will be looking to return to winning ways.
Napoli and Bologna enter the tie on the back of of a 1-1 and a goalless draw against Udinese and Torino, respectively.
Napoli vs Bologna kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm EST
|Venue:
|Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
The Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.
It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, May 11, in the United States (US).
How to watch Napoli vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Napoli team news
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is likely to overcome a thigh injury in time for Bologna's visit, but Pierluigi Gollini, Leander Dendoncker, Giacomo Raspadori and Piotr Zielinski are sure to miss out through injuries.
Jesper Lindstrom may need to make way to accommodate the Georgia international, but Matteo Politano and Victor Osimhen should continue to feature going ahead.
Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meret, Contini, Idasiak
|Defenders:
|Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi
|Midfielders:
|Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore
|Forwards:
|Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge
Bologna team news
The visitors are set to remain without ACL injury victims Lewis Ferguson and Adama Soumaoro.
In attack, Joshua Zirkzee could feature upfront once again, supported by AC Milan loanee Alexis Saelemaekers.
Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler; Orsolini, Aebischer, Fabbian, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini
|Defenders:
|Beukema, Calafiori, Lucumi, Ilic, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Posch, De Silvestri
|Midfielders:
|Moro, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Ndoye, Saelemaekers
|Forwards:
|Zirkzee, Castro, Karlsson, Orsolini, Odegaard
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Bologna across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 24, 2023
|Bologna 0-0 Napoli
|Serie A
|May 28, 2023
|Bologna 2-2 Napoli
|Serie A
|October 16, 2022
|Napoli 3-2 Bologna
|Serie A
|January 17, 2022
|Bologna 0-2 Napoli
|Serie A
|October 28, 2021
|Napoli 3-0 Bologna
|Serie A