Napoli vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna are a win away from securing Champions League football for next season when they take on former Serie A champions Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

However, as Gli Azzurri continue to push for a Europa League spot, both sides will be looking to return to winning ways.

Napoli and Bologna enter the tie on the back of of a 1-1 and a goalless draw against Udinese and Torino, respectively.

Napoli vs Bologna kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, May 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Napoli vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is likely to overcome a thigh injury in time for Bologna's visit, but Pierluigi Gollini, Leander Dendoncker, Giacomo Raspadori and Piotr Zielinski are sure to miss out through injuries.

Jesper Lindstrom may need to make way to accommodate the Georgia international, but Matteo Politano and Victor Osimhen should continue to feature going ahead.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Bologna team news

The visitors are set to remain without ACL injury victims Lewis Ferguson and Adama Soumaoro.

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee could feature upfront once again, supported by AC Milan loanee Alexis Saelemaekers.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler; Orsolini, Aebischer, Fabbian, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Beukema, Calafiori, Lucumi, Ilic, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Posch, De Silvestri Midfielders: Moro, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Ndoye, Saelemaekers Forwards: Zirkzee, Castro, Karlsson, Orsolini, Odegaard

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Bologna across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 24, 2023 Bologna 0-0 Napoli Serie A May 28, 2023 Bologna 2-2 Napoli Serie A October 16, 2022 Napoli 3-2 Bologna Serie A January 17, 2022 Bologna 0-2 Napoli Serie A October 28, 2021 Napoli 3-0 Bologna Serie A

