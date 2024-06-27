How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun.

The Washington Mystics host the Connecticut Sun in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Mystics are 10th in the league in terms of average scoring per game (78.6) and third in terms of assists per game (21.6). They are the lowest in the league in terms of average rebounding per game (32.2), however they have trouble on the boards.

With 79.3 points per game, the Connecticut Sun are just ahead of the Mystics in terms of scoring, ranking them ninth. They average 33.6 rebounds per game, which ranks them ninth, but only 18.8 assists per game, which ranks them eleventh.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun will take place on June 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, in Washington, DC, USA.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Washington Mystics Team News

With a field goal percentage of 39.6% and an average of 14.8 points per game, Ariel Atkins has been a vital player for the Washington Mystics.

Shakira Austin, who averages 6.8 rebounds per game, including 1.7 offensive rebounds, has been a formidable force on the boards.

Connecticut Sun Team News

With a field goal percentage of 42.4% and an average of 16.3 points per game, DeWanna Bonner has been a top scorer for the Connecticut Sun.

Alyssa Thomas, who averages 9.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, has been exceptional in playmaking and rebounding.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA: