How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling WNBA battle between the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks is set to take place on August 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Washington Mystics are coming in this game after a loss to the Seattle Storm, 77-83, on August 21, 2024, while the Los Angeles Sparks were defeated by the Connecticut Sun 61-69 that same day.

The Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks both struggling teams have the same overall records of 6-22. The Sparks have a 2-12 record away from home, while the Mystics have a 3-11 record at home.

The Sparks score 77.9 points for each game, which places 11th in the league, while the Mystics score 79.0 points for each game, which ranks 9th in the league. The Mystics give up 84.2 points per game, which is eighth best, and the Sparks give up 85.6 points per game, which is tenth best.

The Mystics emerged victorious over the Sparks 82-80 during their last game on Jul 03, 2024.

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The Washington Mystics will take on the Los Angeles Sparks in a highly-anticipated WNBA clash on August 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Entertainment & Sports Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date August 23, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Entertainment & Sports Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA game between the Washington Mystic and the Los Angeles Sparks live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins averages 15.8 points for each game with a 42.1% rate of field goals and 82.1% free throw accuracy.

Shakira Austin averages 7.2 rebounds per game, 1.9 offensive and 5.3 defensive.

Julie Vanloo averages 24.8 minutes and 5.0 assists, but she also has 3.1 turnovers.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Lexie Brown is ruled out of the team's lineup due to her Illness.

Cameron Brink will remain unavailable due to her torn left ACL issue. Furthermore, Julie Allemand will remain absent for the rest of the season because of her ankle injury.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 18.0 points, 50.7% field goal percentage, and 60.7% free throw percentage while averaging 10.1 rebounds, with 1.6 offensive and 8.5 defensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups: