How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics are set to host the Chicago Sky to open a highly-anticipated WNBA matchup on June 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Washington Mystics want to break their nine-game losing record. Washington completed the previous season with a 12-8 home record along with a 9-11 record within Eastern Conference competition. With 3.2 blocks, 12.2 turnovers, and 7.7 steals per game, the Mystics were quite efficient. In the Eastern Conference, they are presently ranked sixth.

The Chicago Sky had an 18-22 record overall and a 5-15 record within Eastern Conference games at the end of last season. The Sky gave up 83.4 points per game on average and 45.1% shooting from the field. As of now, they are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky is set to take place on 6 June 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date 6 June 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky on the Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Team News

Washington Mystics Team News

Mystics announces that player Brittney Sykes will remain out of the team's lineup with an ankle injury.

Ariel Atkins shoots 37.1% from the field and averages 13.8 points and 2.1 steals per game.

Shakira Austin averages 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 defensive, 1.7 offensive and 1.0 blocks per game.

Chicago Sky Team News

Marina Mabrey has excelled, averaging 17.0 points, 40.4% shooting and 4.7 assists.

Angel Reese averages 8.9 rebounds (3.9 defensive, and 5.0 offensive) per game.

Elizabeth Williams is a defensive force with 2.0 blocks and 2.1 steals.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky in WNBA matchups: