How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Washington Mystics is ready to host the Chicago Sky to open a thrilling WNBA action on June 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The Mystics depend on their defensive skills, standing 7th in steals each game along with 7.6, despite currently sitting 12th in points each game with an average score of 74.7. Though they rank 10th in field goal percentage (40.8%), their offensive performance still has room for improvement.

The Chicago Sky, on the other hand, score 78.9 points per game on average, which ranks them eighth in the league. In addition to being a strong scoring team, their 9th-place field goal percentage shows how excellent their offense is. The Sky have the most steals in the league, with an impressive average of 10.0 per game.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky will meet in a highly-anticipated WNBA matchup on 14 June 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Entertainment and Sports Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date June 14 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Arena Entertainment and Sports Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Team News

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins averages 13.2 points per game with a 36.3% field goal percentage and 77.8% free throw percentage. Atkins' 1.8 steals each game demonstrate her effectiveness on defense as well.

Aaliyah Edwards averages 6.3 rebounds each game, including 4.6 coming from defense.

Julie Vanloo assists 5.6 times a game and has a 3.1 turnover rate despite completing 24.5 minutes.

Chicago Sky Team News

Marina Mabrey leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points, 40.0% field goal percentage, and 85.2% free throw percentage and her 4.2 assists for each game give the Sky attacking versatility.

Angel Reese averages 9.6 rebounds per game, with 4.8 rebounds at both ends of the court.

Head-to-Head Records

