How to watch the Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics are set to face off against the New York Liberty to start a thrilling WNBA clash on September 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Liberty has a strong offense, scoring 86.2 points per game (1st in the league), and a strong defense that lets opponents score only 76.2 points for each game (3rd).

The Mystics, on the other hand, are struggling on both ends of the court. They are getting 79.4 points for each game (9th) but giving up 82.1 points per game (8th).

In addition to being more efficient, the Liberty's field goal rate of 45.0%, which ranks second, is also higher than the Mystics' 43.5%.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off time

The Washington Mystics will take on the New York Liberty in a highly anticipated WNBA battle on September 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Entertainment & Sports Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date September 17, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Arena Entertainment & Sports Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty live on the NBA TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Team News

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins is a big part of the Washington Mystics' offense. She scores 14.6 points each game on average, making 42.7% of her shots and 84.2% of her free throws.

Austin adds an important rebounding force with 6.8 rebounds each game, with 5.1 defensive boards and 1.8 offensive boards.

Julie Vanloo helps the offense along with her 4.5 assists each game, but she needs to watch out for her 2.6 turnovers in 23.7 minutes of action.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart scores 20.2 points for each game, which is the most on the New York Liberty. She shoots 45.9% from the field along with 83.9% from the free throw line.

Jonquel Jones is great at getting boards. She gets 9.1 per game on average, with 7.4 coming from defense.

Sabrina Ionescu is an important player for the Liberty. In 32.5 minutes of activity, she makes 2.8 turnovers and gives out 6.1 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: