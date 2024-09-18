How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics will take on the Indiana Fever to start a high-voltage WNBA clash on September 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT.

As a whole, the Washington Mystics are 13–26 and 4–15 at home. The Mystics' 5th-place finish this season is a reflection of their struggles, and their home record shows that they have trouble winning in front of their supporters. They score 79.0 points for each game, which is ninth in the league.

The Indiana Fever, on the other hand, are 20–19 and 8–11 on the road. They give up 82.1 points per game, which is seventh in the league. The Fever, who are third in the East, have a better offense than the other teams. They score 84.8 points per game, which is third in the league, but they give up 87.5 points per game, which is second-highest within the league.

During their last meeting on Jul 10, 2024, the Mystics beat the Fever 89-84.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying WNBA battle between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever will happen on September 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Entertainment & Sports Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date September 19, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Entertainment & Sports Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever live on the Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Team News

Washington Mystics Team News

Shakira Austin is mentioned as "GTD" due to injury.

Ariel Atkins manages to score points for her team; she shoots 43.2% from the field along with 84.8% from the free throw line, giving her an average of 14.9 points per game.

Julie Vanloo's 4.4 assists for each game are valuable, her 2.6 turnovers during 23.3 minutes reveal ball control issues.

Indiana Fever Team News

Kelsey Mitchell manages to score a remarkable 19.6 points per game, making 46.7% of her shots from the field as well as 83.2% of her free throws.

Aliyah Boston controls the boards. She gets 9.0 rebounds every game, with 6.2 coming from defense and 2.9 from offense.

Caitlin Clark runs the offense and gets 8.4 assists per game. However, she also makes 5.6 turnovers in 35.8 minutes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: