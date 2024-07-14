How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Washington Mystics are set to face off against the Las Vegas Aces to open a high-voltage WNBA battle on July 14, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

The Mystics are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference. They have a 6-17 record overall and a 3-7 record at home. The Aces, on the other hand, are second in the Western Conference with a strong 15-7 record overall and a good 7-3 record on the road.

The Mystics are in 10th place in the league in terms of offense, getting 79.1 points per game, while the Aces are in first place by an impressive 88.9 points per game.

The Mystics allow 83.1 points per game, which is eighth best in the NBA, and the Aces allow 82.9 points per game, which is seventh best.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces will meet in a thrilling WNBA game on July 14, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at Entertainment & Sports Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date July 14, 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Arena Entertainment & Sports Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly-anticipated WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces live on CBSSN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Washington Mystics Team News

Key player Shakira Austin is sidelined from the team's lineup due to a hip injury.

Star player Karlie Samuelson will remain absent with a hand issue.

The availability of Brittney Sykes is still unknown due to illness.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces with 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 86.4% free throws.

Jackie Young's skill, averaging 5.7 assists, 2.4 turnovers, and 33.4 minutes per game, compliments Wilson's efforts and helps the team succeed.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: