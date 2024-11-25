How to watch today's Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs Wasatch Academy (Utah) High school Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montverde vs Wasatch High school Basketball game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Montverde Academy Eagles will hit the road for a showdown against the Wasatch Academy Tigers on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Montverde Academy is heading into the matchup brimming with confidence after kicking off their season at home in dominant fashion. The Eagles soared to a staggering 117-33 triumph over Florida Coastal Prep, delighting their fans and extending their winning streak to an impressive 36 games, a run that dates back to last season.

Their latest win also marked their ninth consecutive home victory, boosting their record to 1-0 for the season. Meanwhile, Wasatch Academy is stepping into their opener with a fresh slate, eager to build on last season’s strong 17-7 finish.

The last time these two teams clashed in November 2023, Montverde Academy left little room for doubt, claiming a commanding 88-53 win. Can the Eagles replicate their success this time around, or will the Tigers rise to the occasion and flip the script?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs Wasatch Academy (Utah) High school Basketball game, plus plenty more.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs Wasatch Academy (Utah) High school Basketball game: Date and tip-off time

The Montverde Academy and the Wasatch Academy will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

Date Monday, November 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Wasatch Academy Location Mt. Pleseant, Utah

How to watch Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs Wasatch Academy (Utah) High school Basketball game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Montverde Academy (Fla.) and Wasatch Academy (Utah) live on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Montverde Academy (Fla.) team news & key performers

The Montverde Academy Eagles varsity boys’ basketball team cruised to a dominant 117-33 victory over Florida Coastal Prep on Tuesday night at the Nest. CJ Ingram played a pivotal role, dishing out a game-high eight assists while adding 10 points to his tally.

Hakeem Weems led the scoring charge with an impressive 19 points, closely followed by Hudson Greer, who contributed 17 points, propelling Montverde Academy to an emphatic win.

Wasatch Academy (Utah) team news & key performers

The Wasatch Academy Tigers struggled to make their mark in their season opener on home turf. They faced a tough challenge from the Pinnacle Panthers and were handed a 42-13 defeat. The loss echoed their prior disappointment against the same opponents, having suffered a 30-18 setback in their previous meeting in November 2023.