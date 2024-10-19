How to watch today's Monterrey vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will welcome Tigres to Estadio BBVA for a Liga MX top-five clash on Saturday.

The hosts are on a three-game winless run following a 1-0 loss at Atletico San Luis, while Tigres will be looking to close the gap towards leaders Cruz Azul. Veljko Paunovic's men last got the better of Puebla 1-0 ahead of the international break.

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Monterrey vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET Venue: Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Defender Stefan Medina is unlikely to be available for selection due to an ankle injury, while Rayados boss Martin Demichelis would otherwise have a full-strength squad to pick from.

German Berterame remains the main threat in attack, with Victor Guzman and Sebastian Vegas likely to be paired at centre-back.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Guzman, Vegas, Arteaga; Torres, Ambriz; Ocampos, Canales, Corona; Berterame.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Bustos Midfielders: Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos

Tigres team news

Andre-Pierre Gignac will be looking to find the net in three straight games after bagging the winner against Puebla.

Meanwhile, defender Rafael Guerrero remains sidelined with an ankle injury, as Diego Reyes and Joaquim should continue at the heart of defense.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Reyes, Joaquim, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Herrera, Cordova, Sanchez; Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega, Tapia Defenders: Joaquim, Samir, Purata, Reyes, Garza, Tercero, Aquino, Angulo, Ordonez, Rodriguez Midfielders: Carioca, Vigon, Gorriaran, Brunetta, Lainez, Cordova, Ayala, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Antuna, Flores, Fierro, Herrera Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monterrey and Tigres across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 12, 2024 Monterrey 1-1 Tigres Liga MX May 9, 2024 Tigres 1-2 Monterrey Liga MX April 13, 2024 Monterrey 3-3 Tigres Liga MX September 23, 2023 Tigres 3-0 Monterrey Liga MX August 8, 2023 Tigres 0-1 Monterrey Leagues Cup

