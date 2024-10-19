How to watch today's Monterrey vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monterrey will welcome Tigres to Estadio BBVA for a Liga MX top-five clash on Saturday.
The hosts are on a three-game winless run following a 1-0 loss at Atletico San Luis, while Tigres will be looking to close the gap towards leaders Cruz Azul. Veljko Paunovic's men last got the better of Puebla 1-0 ahead of the international break.
How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Monterrey vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm PT / 11 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio BBVA
The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
Defender Stefan Medina is unlikely to be available for selection due to an ankle injury, while Rayados boss Martin Demichelis would otherwise have a full-strength squad to pick from.
German Berterame remains the main threat in attack, with Victor Guzman and Sebastian Vegas likely to be paired at centre-back.
Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Guzman, Vegas, Arteaga; Torres, Ambriz; Ocampos, Canales, Corona; Berterame.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Bustos
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez
|Forwards:
|Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos
Tigres team news
Andre-Pierre Gignac will be looking to find the net in three straight games after bagging the winner against Puebla.
Meanwhile, defender Rafael Guerrero remains sidelined with an ankle injury, as Diego Reyes and Joaquim should continue at the heart of defense.
Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Reyes, Joaquim, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Herrera, Cordova, Sanchez; Gignac.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega, Tapia
|Defenders:
|Joaquim, Samir, Purata, Reyes, Garza, Tercero, Aquino, Angulo, Ordonez, Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|Carioca, Vigon, Gorriaran, Brunetta, Lainez, Cordova, Ayala, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Antuna, Flores, Fierro, Herrera
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Gignac
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monterrey and Tigres across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 12, 2024
|Monterrey 1-1 Tigres
|Liga MX
|May 9, 2024
|Tigres 1-2 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|April 13, 2024
|Monterrey 3-3 Tigres
|Liga MX
|September 23, 2023
|Tigres 3-0 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|August 8, 2023
|Tigres 0-1 Monterrey
|Leagues Cup