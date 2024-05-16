Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Monterrey will entertain Cruz Azul at Estadio BBVA on Thursday in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura semi-finals.
Rayados edged Tigres 3-2 in the quarters, where La Maquina defeated Pumas UNAM 4-2 over two legs.
Monterrey vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 pm ET / 8 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio BBVA
The Liga MX Clausura semi-final match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.
It will kick off at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Thursday, May 16, in the United States (US).
How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX Clausura semi-final match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision and TUDN.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
Defender Hector Moreno suffered a knock last time out, so Edson Gutierrez is likely to step in alongside Victor Guzman at centre-back.
Meanwhile, Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz is also unlikely to be able to use the services of Sebastian Vegas and Erick Aguirre on Thursday.
Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Gutierrez, Arteaga; Canales, Romo, Rodriguez, Meza; Vazquez, Berterame.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Guzman, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Medina, Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo
|Forwards:
|Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre
Cruz Azul team news
The visitors' manager Martin Anselmi will be without Carlos Alonso Vargas and Gabriel Fernandez on account of a broken foot and ACL injury, respectively.
Angel Sepulveda should start upfront.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Rivero, Ditta, Piovi, Rotondi; Rodriguez, Lira; Antuna, Gutierrez, Faravelli; Sepulveda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudino, Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna
|Forwards:
|Sepulveda
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monterrey and Cruz Azul across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 6, 2024
|Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|August 27, 2023
|Monterrey 1-2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|January 14, 2023
|Cruz Azul 2-3 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|October 15, 2022
|Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|October 12, 2022
|Cruz Azul 0-0 Monterrey
|Liga MX