Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Monterrey will entertain Cruz Azul at Estadio BBVA on Thursday in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura semi-finals.

Rayados edged Tigres 3-2 in the quarters, where La Maquina defeated Pumas UNAM 4-2 over two legs.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX Clausura semi-final match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Thursday, May 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura semi-final match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision and TUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Defender Hector Moreno suffered a knock last time out, so Edson Gutierrez is likely to step in alongside Victor Guzman at centre-back.

Meanwhile, Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz is also unlikely to be able to use the services of Sebastian Vegas and Erick Aguirre on Thursday.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Gutierrez, Arteaga; Canales, Romo, Rodriguez, Meza; Vazquez, Berterame.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Cruz Azul team news

The visitors' manager Martin Anselmi will be without Carlos Alonso Vargas and Gabriel Fernandez on account of a broken foot and ACL injury, respectively.

Angel Sepulveda should start upfront.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Rivero, Ditta, Piovi, Rotondi; Rodriguez, Lira; Antuna, Gutierrez, Faravelli; Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, Jimenez Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido Midfielders: Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna Forwards: Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monterrey and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 6, 2024 Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey Liga MX August 27, 2023 Monterrey 1-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX January 14, 2023 Cruz Azul 2-3 Monterrey Liga MX October 15, 2022 Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX October 12, 2022 Cruz Azul 0-0 Monterrey Liga MX

