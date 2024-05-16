This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Monterrey Cruz Azul VIVO Semifinal Clausura 2024Getty
Liga MX
Estadio BBVA
Anselm Noronha

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MXMonterreyCruz AzulMonterrey vs Cruz Azul

How to watch the Liga MX Clausura match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will entertain Cruz Azul at Estadio BBVA on Thursday in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura semi-finals.

Rayados edged Tigres 3-2 in the quarters, where La Maquina defeated Pumas UNAM 4-2 over two legs.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 16, 2024
Kick-off time:11 pm ET / 8 pm PT
Venue:Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX Clausura semi-final match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Thursday, May 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura semi-final match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Defender Hector Moreno suffered a knock last time out, so Edson Gutierrez is likely to step in alongside Victor Guzman at centre-back.

Meanwhile, Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz is also unlikely to be able to use the services of Sebastian Vegas and Erick Aguirre on Thursday.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Gutierrez, Arteaga; Canales, Romo, Rodriguez, Meza; Vazquez, Berterame.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
Defenders:Guzman, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Medina, Gutierrez
Midfielders:Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo
Forwards:Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Cruz Azul team news

The visitors' manager Martin Anselmi will be without Carlos Alonso Vargas and Gabriel Fernandez on account of a broken foot and ACL injury, respectively.

Angel Sepulveda should start upfront.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Rivero, Ditta, Piovi, Rotondi; Rodriguez, Lira; Antuna, Gutierrez, Faravelli; Sepulveda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mier, Gudino, Jimenez
Defenders:Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna
Forwards:Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monterrey and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 6, 2024Cruz Azul 2-1 MonterreyLiga MX
August 27, 2023Monterrey 1-2 Cruz AzulLiga MX
January 14, 2023Cruz Azul 2-3 MonterreyLiga MX
October 15, 2022Monterrey 3-0 Cruz AzulLiga MX
October 12, 2022Cruz Azul 0-0 MonterreyLiga MX

Useful links

