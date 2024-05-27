Monterrey Femenil vs America Femenil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Club America in the second leg of the Liga MX Femenil finale at the BBVA Stadium on Monday.

Club America picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg, thanks to a goal from Kiana Palacios. The contest is still wide open and anyone can win it to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Monterrey vs CF America kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Facing each other for the first time in the play-off final, both teams were eager to add to their two league titles. The second leg also promises an electrifying match.

Monterrey have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game and will be looking to bounce back in this second leg to overcome the first-leg deficit.

Monterrey predicted XI: Godinez, Dongen, Calderon, Valeria, Bernal, Garcia, Perez, Seoposenwe, Simental, Delgadillo, Burkenroad.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tajonar, Caballero, Godinez Defenders: Monroy, Sanchez, Bernal, Dongen, Rodriguez, Bernal, Calderon, Campo Midfielders: Evangelista, Perez, Plata, Franco, Florez, Martinez, Garcia, Valdez, Servin Forwards: Seoposenwe, Burkenroad, Delgadillo, Simenjtal, Solis

CF America team news

Much like Monterrey, Club America also have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the second leg. They will be confident of holding on to their one-goal advantage.

Club America predicted XI: Velasco, Luna, Orejel, Pereira, Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Kaci, Avilez, Hernandez, Martinez, Palacios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Velasco, Gonzalez, Diaz Defenders: Orejel, Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Pereira, Cadena, Enciso, Luna Midfielders: Kaci, Cuevas, Granados, Mauleon, Avilez, Martin, Saldivar, Hernandez, Luebbert, Zuazua Forwards: Palacios, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/05/24 América 1 - 0 Monterrey Liga MX Femenil 03/02/24 América 4 - 0 Monterrey Liga MX Femenil 04/11/23 Monterrey 2 - 1 América Liga MX Femenil 02/05/23 Monterrey 2 - 0 América Liga MX Femenil 20/09/22 América 1 - 2 Monterrey Liga MX Femenil

