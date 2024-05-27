This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Rebeca Bernal Rayadas Monterrey Femenil
Liga MX Femenil
Monterrey Femenil vs America Femenil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Club America in the second leg of the Liga MX Femenil finale at the BBVA Stadium on Monday.

Club America picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg, thanks to a goal from Kiana Palacios. The contest is still wide open and anyone can win it to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs CF America kick-off time

Date:May 27, 2024
Kick-off time:10 pm ET
Venue:BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Facing each other for the first time in the play-off final, both teams were eager to add to their two league titles. The second leg also promises an electrifying match.

Monterrey have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game and will be looking to bounce back in this second leg to overcome the first-leg deficit.

Monterrey predicted XI: Godinez, Dongen, Calderon, Valeria, Bernal, Garcia, Perez, Seoposenwe, Simental, Delgadillo, Burkenroad.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Tajonar, Caballero, Godinez
Defenders:Monroy, Sanchez, Bernal, Dongen, Rodriguez, Bernal, Calderon, Campo
Midfielders:Evangelista, Perez, Plata, Franco, Florez, Martinez, Garcia, Valdez, Servin
Forwards:Seoposenwe, Burkenroad, Delgadillo, Simenjtal, Solis

CF America team news

Much like Monterrey, Club America also have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the second leg. They will be confident of holding on to their one-goal advantage.

Club America predicted XI: Velasco, Luna, Orejel, Pereira, Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Kaci, Avilez, Hernandez, Martinez, Palacios.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Velasco, Gonzalez, Diaz
Defenders:Orejel, Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Pereira, Cadena, Enciso, Luna
Midfielders:Kaci, Cuevas, Granados, Mauleon, Avilez, Martin, Saldivar, Hernandez, Luebbert, Zuazua
Forwards:Palacios, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/05/24América 1 - 0 MonterreyLiga MX Femenil
03/02/24América 4 - 0 MonterreyLiga MX Femenil
04/11/23Monterrey 2 - 1 AméricaLiga MX Femenil
02/05/23Monterrey 2 - 0 AméricaLiga MX Femenil
20/09/22América 1 - 2 MonterreyLiga MX Femenil

Useful links

