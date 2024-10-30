MLS playoffs: New York Red Bulls stun reigning-champions Columbus Crew, Minnesota United shock Real Salt Lake in penalties

Tuesday's MLS Playoff action did not disappoint, as RBNY upset the Columbus Crew and MNUFC stole a road victory in penalties against RSL

The No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls pulled off an upset against the No. 2 seed Columbus Crew in the MLS Playoffs Tuesday, as Sandro Schwarz's side defeated Cucho Hernandez and Co. 1-0, with the winning goal coming from Felipe Carballo in the 25th minute.

His first MLS goal, Carballo's strike was a perfectly-timed volley after a Dylan Nealis header sent the ball across the box. Stunning Wilfried Nancy's men, RBNY now have a chance to knock-out the MLS Cup holders in game two of their best-of-three series.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, there was another upset as Minnesota United defeated Real Salt Lake in penalties after a scoreless regulation draw. The No. 6 seed Loons bested No. 3 RSL in kicks from the spot, 5-4, with the winning strike coming off the boot of defender Jefferson Diaz. For the hosts, both Justen Glad and Braian Ojeda miss their attempts, with Glad's going over the net and Ojeda's off the bar.

Eric Ramsay, in his debut as a first-team manager, now has a chance to advance to the Conference semifinals with a victory in game two of the series.

RBNY host the Crew at Red Bull Arena in game two at 4:30 pm ET Sunday while the Loons are back in action Saturday at Allianz field for the second leg against RSL.